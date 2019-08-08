Proteas veteran Hashim Amla announces retirement
Hashim Amla, the legendary South African batsman announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on Thursday. Renowned amongst the premier batsmen of the modern era - thanks to his super flexible wrists, the Proteas stalwart will continue to be available for domestic circuit and the Mzansi Super League.
The elegant right-hander boasts of a decorated fifteen-year international career, having scored truckloads of runs across formats for South Africa. The veteran amassed 9,282 runs in 124 Test matches, the most by any South African player, at an impressive average of 46.64. Notably, he was also the only batsman from South Africa to hit a Test triple hundred.
One-day cricket was his forte. The exquisite stroke-maker averaged just under fifty in the limited-overs format with 27 international centuries in his kitty, establishing himself as a modern-day great in the limited-overs format. An avid player of the classical square drive, Amla recently achieved the 8000 run landmark during the World Cup 2019.
Hashim Amla, without a doubt, will go down in the history books as one of the greatest batsmen of our generation.