Proteas veteran Hashim Amla announces retirement

Aryan Surana FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 12 // 08 Aug 2019, 22:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hashim Amla will go down in the history books as one of the greatest batsmen of our generation

Hashim Amla, the legendary South African batsman announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on Thursday. Renowned amongst the premier batsmen of the modern era - thanks to his super flexible wrists, the Proteas stalwart will continue to be available for domestic circuit and the Mzansi Super League.

JUST IN: Hashim Amla, one of South Africa's greatest-ever batsmen, has retired from international cricket. pic.twitter.com/yB3rRLSqHX — ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2019

The elegant right-hander boasts of a decorated fifteen-year international career, having scored truckloads of runs across formats for South Africa. The veteran amassed 9,282 runs in 124 Test matches, the most by any South African player, at an impressive average of 46.64. Notably, he was also the only batsman from South Africa to hit a Test triple hundred.

One-day cricket was his forte. The exquisite stroke-maker averaged just under fifty in the limited-overs format with 27 international centuries in his kitty, establishing himself as a modern-day great in the limited-overs format. An avid player of the classical square drive, Amla recently achieved the 8000 run landmark during the World Cup 2019.

In an international career that was spread over 15 years he played 349 matches across the three formats for the Standard Bank Proteas, making more than 18 000 runs, including 55 centuries and 88 other scores in excess of 50. #ThankYouHash pic.twitter.com/RmUC1bKA6K — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 8, 2019

Hashim Amla, without a doubt, will go down in the history books as one of the greatest batsmen of our generation.