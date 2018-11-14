×
PSL 2019: List of retained, released and traded players

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
News
315   //    14 Nov 2018, 00:32 IST

Luke Ronchi (L) is the only overseas player to be retained by Islamabad United.
Luke Ronchi (L) is the only overseas player to be retained by Islamabad United.

The teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) were allowed to retain up to 10 players from their previous roster i.e. Season 2018 for PSL 2019.

Category restrictions had been decided for the retentions, which was that a maximum of 3 players from the Platinum, 3 from the Diamond, 3 from the Gold, 5 from the Silver and 2 from the emerging category could be retained totaling to a maximum of 10 players.

A new, 6th team had been decided to replace the Multan Sultans from 2019 Season onwards.

So, here's the list starting with PSL 2018 Champions, Islamabad United.

Islamabad United

Ambassador: Hussain Talat (Silver)

Others Retained (9 players): Domestic - Shadab Khan (Platinum), Faheem Ashraf (Platinum), Asif Ali (Diamond), Mohammad Sami (Diamond), Rumman Raees (Gold), Sahibzada Farhan (Silver), Waqas Maqsood (Silver), Zafar Gohar (Silver)

Overseas - Luke Ronchi (Platinum)

Released: Andre Russell, Misbah-ul-Haq, Samuel Badree, JP Duminy, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Hasnain, Samit Patel, Rohail Nazir


Karachi Kings

Ambassador: Colin Ingram (Diamond)

Others Retained (7 players): Domestic: Mohammad Amir (Platinum), Babar Azam (Platinum), Usman Khan (Diamond), Imad Wasim (Diamond), Mohammad Rizwan (Gold)

Overseas: Colin Munro (Platinum), Ravi Bopara (Gold)

Released: Shahid Afridi, Usama Mir, Khurram Manzoor, Mitchell Johnson, Luke Wright, David Wiese, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Irfan Junior, Hasan Mohsin, Eoin Morgan, Saifullah Bangash


Lahore Qalandars

Ambassador: Shaheen Afridi (Silver)

Others Retained (7 players): Domestic - Fakhar Zaman (Platinum), Yasir Shah (Diamond), Rahat Ali (Gold), Hasan Khan (Silver), Agha Salman (Silver), Sohail Akhtar (Silver)

Overseas - Anton Devcich (Gold)

Released: Brendon McCullum, Cameron Delport, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Ghulam Mudassar. Angelo Mathews, Mitchell McClenaghan, Gulraiz Sadaf

Traded: In - Hassan Khan and Rahat Ali (from Quetta Gladiators)

Out - Umar Akmal and Sunil Narine (to Quetta Gladiators)


Quetta Gladiators

Ambassador: Rilee Rossouw (Gold)

Mentor: Shane Watson (Diamond)

Others Retained (7 players): Domestic - Sarfraz Ahmed (Platinum), Sohail Tanvir (Diamond), Mohammad Nawaz (Diamond), Umar Akmal (Gold), Anwar Ali (Silver), Saud Shakil (Silver)

Overseas - Sunil Narine (Platinum)

Released: Mahmudullah, Umar Amin, Mir Hamza, Asad Shafiq, Brathwaite, Rameez Raja Junior, Saad Ali, Rashid Khan, Azam Khan, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Green, Kohler Cadmore, Ben Laughlin, Jason Roy, John Hastings, Carlos Brathwaite, Faraz Ahmad Khan

Traded: IN: Umar Akmal and Sunil Narine (from Lahore Qalandars)

OUT: Hassan Khan and Rahat Ali (to Lahore Qalandars)


Peshawar Zalmi

Ambassador: Kamran Akmal (Diamond)

Retained (7 players): Domestic: Wahab Riaz (Platinum), Hasan Ali (Platinum), Umaid Asif (Silver), Khalid Usman (Silver), Sameen Gul (Emerging)

Overseas: Darren Sammy (Diamond), Liam Dawson (Gold)

Released: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Dwayne Bravo, Tamim Iqbal, Hammad Azam, Saad Nasim, Taimoor Sultan, Ibtisam Sheikh, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Arif


Team 6 (replacing Multan Sultans)

Ambassador: Mohammad Irfan (Diamond)

Retained ( players): Domestic - Shoaib Malik (Platinum), Junaid Khan (Diamond), Shan Masood (Gold), Mohammad Abbas (Silver), Mohammad Irfan Khan (Silver), Umar Siddiq (Silver), Mohammad Junaid (Emerging)

Released: Kieron Pollard, Kumar Sangakkara, Sohaib Maqsood, Kashif Bhatti, Nicholas Pooran, Abdullah Shafiq, Saif Badar, Hardus Viljoen, Umar Gul, Ross Whiteley

Traded: IN: Mohammad Junaid from Quetta Gladiators

OUT: Sold Sohail Tanvir to Quetta Gladiators


The teams will go into the player draft on 20th November in Islamabad to complete the rest of their squads for the 2019 Season of the PSL.

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
