PSL 2020: All matches to be played across four stadiums in Pakistan

Umaima Saeed FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

For the first time, the whole of PSL will be played in Pakistan

The 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will span across 34 games and four international venues in Pakistan from February 20 to March 22. This is the first time that the whole of the PSL will be played in the country itself.

The last edition was primarily held in the UAE with only eight matches towards the end being played in Pakistan. However, a lot of overseas players refused to travel to the country and that took away a decent amount of glitz from the playoffs and the final.

According to the schedule announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi National Stadium will host 14 games, while Karachi will stage nine matches.

The Multan Sultans will play three games at the Multan Cricket Stadium, while the fourth venue is the Pindi Cricket Stadium, where eight games will be played.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said:

After bringing Test cricket back to Pakistan, hosting of the entire HBL Pakistan Super League is our other major achievement. I never had any doubts it was Pakistan's league and should be played in front of home crowds. We had made this commitment to the people of Pakistan at the end of last year's event and I am pleased today we have announced the event schedule with four centers to share the 34 event matches between them.