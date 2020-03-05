PSL 2020: Darren Sammy appointed new head coach of Peshawar Zalmi; Wahab Riaz elected as new skipper

Darren Sammy will take over as the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi

What's the story?

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has been appointed as the new head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2020 with immediate effect. Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz will replace Sammy as the team's captain while the team's previous head coach, Mohammad Akram, will continue to be associated with the PSL franchise as its director and bowling coach.

The background

Darren Sammy, who had led West Indies to the T20 World Cup trophy, played a major role in the return of international cricket to Pakistan. The West Indian player was recently granted honorary citizenship of the Asian nation for his efforts to revive cricket in Pakistan.

He started the new season of PSL as the captain of Peshawar Zalmi but since his performances were not up to the mark, he was soon benched by the team management. Sammy later came up with a cryptic tweet where he seemed to express his disappointment after being dropped.

I’ve learnt that you are important until you’ve completed your role. #dealingwithhumans — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 2, 2020

The heart of the matter

Zalmi's previous head coach, Mohammad Akram, made Sammy's promotion from captain to coach official as he stated that the Caribbean player will continue to play the role of coach-cum-player for the next two years. He stated that if the selection committee feels Sammy fits in the playing XI then they can name him in the team as well but he will be the head coach of the team starting from Thursday (March 5th).

Darren Sammy has been named as the new head coach of Peshawar Zalmi from today for next 2 years.



Mohammad Akram is to be Director cricket and bowling coach.



Wahab Riaz is the new captain.#PSL5 pic.twitter.com/rp8U8QPtZR — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 5, 2020

Sammy was also present at the event and he spoke out his mind after Akram's words. He was quoted as follows by ESPNCricinfo:

"As a player, it's always difficult to make the transition. Like Akram said, we are a family, and throughout the years of playing and leading this franchise, we have shown it's not just a cricket team but a family. The truth is the last two years I've played not fully fit. This year, I feel I'm ready to go, but if there's one thing that made Peshawar Zalmi what it is, my message is to do what's necessary, what's best for the team. As a leader, I feel I've demonstrated that."

He accepted that his preparation and form this year have not been up to the mark, which prompted the team management to bench him. Sammy further remarked that he needs to lead his players by example and if he fails as an individual then he deserves to sit out. He signed off by stating that it is time for him to lead the youngsters in a different role.

Advertisement

What's next?

Peshawar Zalmi stand at the fifth position on the PSL 2020 points table at the moment. It will be interesting to see how the team performs after this change.