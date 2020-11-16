PSL 2020: National Stadium Karachi pitch report before KK vs LQ

The Pakistan Super League will get a new champion on Tuesday evening as the Karachi Kings will take on the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2020 final. Both teams have performed magnificently in this year's competition.

The Kings secured themselves a place in the top 2 after some consistent performances in the league stage. Their Qualifier match against the Multan Sultans culminated in a tie, with the Sultans losing in the Super Over.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars are on a 2-match winning streak heading into this encounter. They beat former champions Peshawar Zalmi and the Sultans in the two Eliminator matches to progress to their first PSL final. It is pertinent to note that even the Karachi-based franchise will play its maiden final in PSL 2020.

The PSL 2020 final will take place behind closed doors at the National Stadium in Karachi. Here's a look at the pitch report and the weather conditions for this high-stakes match.

KK vs LQ pitch report

The pitch at the National Stadium has produced high-scoring encounters. The Lahore Qalandars chased down 170 runs against Peshawar at this venue during the PSL 2020 playoffs, which is proof that the batsmen enjoy playing at the ground

In terms of wickets, the fast bowlers and the spinners have been equally effective in the PSL 2020 playoffs. Here are a few vital stats you need to know from the previous T20 games in Karachi.

T20 matches played: 19

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 11

Highest 1st innings score: 238/3 - Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, 2019

Lowest 1st innings score: 136/6 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020

Average 1st innings score: 170

National Stadium Karachi weather conditions for PSL 2020 final between KK and LQ

There are zero chances of rain in Karachi on Tuesday evening. The temperature will loom at around 24 degrees Celsius during the PSL 2020 final.