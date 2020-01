PSL 2020 | Full schedule, fixtures and when to watch

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST

Darren Sammy will lead Peshawar Zalmi once again

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League is all set to begin from February 20 and the competition will run until March 22. A total of 34 matches will be played in four cities across Pakistan.

The full schedule of the tournament was released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on the first day of the new year. In the tournament opener, on February 20, defending champions Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with Islamabad United.

Karachi, Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi are the venues that will host the PSL this year and the final will be played on March 22.

Pakistan Super League 2020 Schedule:

Thursday - 20 February

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United - 7.30 PM

Friday - 21 February

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi - 2.30 PM

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans - 7.30 PM

Saturday - 22 February

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi - 2.30 PM

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans - 7.30 PM

Sunday - 23 February

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators - 2:30 PM

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United - 7.30 PM

Wednesday- 26 February

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi - 7.30 PM

Thursday - 27 February

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators - 7.30 PM

Friday - 28 February

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings - 2.30 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars - 7.30 PM

Saturday - 29 February

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators - 2.30 PM

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi - 7.30 PM

Sunday - 1 March

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings - 7.30 PM

Monday - 2 March

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings - 7.30 PM

Tuesday - 3 March

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars - 7.30 PM

Wednesday - 4 March

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars - 7.30 PM

Thursday - 5 March

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators - 7.30 PM

Friday - 6 March

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans - 7.30 PM

Saturday - 7 March

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United - 2.30 PM

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators - 7.30 PM

Sunday - 8 March

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United - 2.30 PM

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings - 7.30 PM

Tuesday - 10 March

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi - 7.30 PM

Wednesday - 11 March

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans - 7.30 PM

Thursday - 12 March

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars - 7.30 PM

Friday - 13 March

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans - 7.30 PM

Saturday - 14 March

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United - 7.30 PM

Sunday - 15 March

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars - 2.30 PM

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings - 7.30 PM

Tuesday - 17 March

Qualifier - 7.30 PM

Wednesday - 18 March

Eliminator - 7.30 PM

Friday - 20 March

Eliminator - 7.30 PM

Sunday - 22 March

Final - 7.30 PM