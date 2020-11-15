An upbeat Lahore Qalandars side will take on Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The team that triumphs tonight will seal a maiden ticket to the all-important PSL 2020 final on Tuesday.

Lahore Qalandars progressed through to PSL 2020 Eliminator 2 following a thrilling five-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi. Their experience-lidded middle-order once again came to the rescue in a run-chase.

The Qalandars were teetering at 33/3 in their bid to chase down 171, but the likes of Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, and David Wiese guided them over the line with an over to spare. Hafeez, in particular, played an exemplary knock where he not only guided the batting line-up, but also never let the required run rate go past 10 per over.

Lahore's bowling attack also put up a decent show during Peshawar's innings, and kept things under control. Shaheen Afridi and Dilbar Hussain were the pick of the bowlers, scalping two and three wickets respectively. It is highly likely that the Qalandars' management will not tinker with the winning combination. There were some failings in implementation that they will, however, want to work on before their duel against the Sultans.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, were humbled by Karachi Kings in an enthralling PSL 2020 Qualifier earlier in the day. The game was ultimately decided in a Super Over where Mohammad Amir nailed his yorkers, and kept Shan Masood's team at bay.

Multan Sultans were, by far, the best side in the group stages of PSL 2020, but they didn't look up to the mark in the game against Karachi Kings. They got off to an extremely sluggish start, and had it not been for the late resurgence provided by the duo of Ravi Bopara and Sohail Tanvir, they could have slumped to a total below 141.

During Karachi Kings' run-chase, Multan Sultans' bowlers struggled to exert pressure on the opposition. Imad Wasim's men were cruising along before wickets fell in a flurry at the latter half of the run-chase, and Multan Sultans managed to script a comeback. They will take lots of motivation from their inspired bowling performance in the dying moments of the game that gave them a fair bit of chance of qualifying through to their first-ever PSL final.

PSL 2020 Eliminator 2 predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans Probable XI: Adam Lyth, Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas/Usman Qadir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan

Lahore Qalandars Probable XI: Tamim Iqbal, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain.

PSL 2020 Eliminator 2: Pitch and Weather report

The weather is expected to remain dry and mild during the match with the temperature expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius. We saw dew playing a key role in yesterday's games with the spinners finding it hard to grip the ball while the pacers benefited with the extra zip that it provided off the deck.

PSL 2020: Where watch in India

Eliminator 2 time: Match begins at 8.30 PM IST.

TV channel: Eurosport