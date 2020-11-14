PSL 2020 playoffs: When and where to watch the Pakistan Super League final?

Table-toppers Multan Sultans will take on the Karachi Kings in the PSL 2020 Qualifier at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, starting 3.00 p.m. local time. The other two semi-finalists – Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi – will go up against each other in the Eliminator 1 at 8.00 p.m. local time tonight.
While the winner of the Qualifier will straightaway progress to the finals, the losing side will get another chance when they face either of the Qalandars or Zalmi in the Eliminator 2 on Sunday (November 15). The winner of that clash will be the second finalist in the PSL 2020 summit clash on Tuesday (November 17).
The six-team event is resuming after a hiatus of 8 months since the two semi-finals scheduled for March 17 this year was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All the PSL 2020 playoffs fixtures will now be played at the same venue, with three of them starting at 8.00 p.m. local time (8.30 p.m. IST).
Worldwide viewers can catch the action live on the following telecasts:
India: Eurosport
Pakistan: Geo Super and PTV Sports
Sri Lanka: Dialog TV
UAE: eLife TV
UK/Europe: Hum Masala
USA/ Canada: Willow TV
Caribbean: Flow TV
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
South Africa/Zimbabwe: Supersport
North Africa: Yupp TV
Australia: beIN Sports network
Kenya: Star Times
Afghanistan: Moby
Malaysia: Astro
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Qatar: Ooredoo TV
Live streaming platforms: cricketgatewat.pk (for viewers in Pakistan) and cricketgateway.ae (for worldwide viewers)
Full schedule of PSL 2020 playoffs
Saturday, November 14: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Qualifier – National Stadium, Karachi – 3:30 PM / 3:00 PM local time
Saturday, November 14: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 1 – National Stadium, Karachi – 8:30 PM / 8:00 PM local time
Sunday, November 15: Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2 – National Stadium, Karachi – 8:30 PM / 8:00 PM local time
Tuesday, November 17: Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 2 – National Stadium, Karachi – 8:30 PM / 8:00 PM local time
Published 14 Nov 2020, 13:37 IST