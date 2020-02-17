PSL 2020: Sharjeel Khan hopeful of making a strong comeback after serving spot-fixing ban

Sharjeel Khan will be making his comeback to the PSL after the spot-fixing scandal in 2017

Discarded Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan is all set to make a return to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Karachi Kings after serving a five-year ban, half of which was suspended, due to spot-fixing in the PSL in 2017.

The 30-year-old southpaw is hopeful of making a fresh start and creating an instant impact for his team. Sharjeel said,

"Look every person has a past and future and I don’t want to dwell into the past.

“What happened is over and the chapter is closed. My only focus now is on performing well in this PSL and I am not even thinking about national selection.”

Sharjeel, who was banned after being involved in spot-fixing in 2017, is very determined to make amends and play the game in the right spirit. He asserted,

“I went out while playing the PSL and I am making a comeback in the PSL so it is very significant for me to perform in this tournament.”

On the other hand, left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has been a notable absentee from Pakistan's recent white-ball squads.

Amir, who had announced his retirement from the longest format of the game, is focused on doing well in the PSL and making a comeback to the national team ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year. The Karachi Kings pacer said,

“Look they are ups and downs in every cricketer’s life and I am no different. But this PSL is a great opportunity to perform for my team and get back into the national side.

“I want to be part of the national side and since this is the first time we are playing the PSL entirely at home it is very important for us to perform.”