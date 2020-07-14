PSL 2020 will be completed in Pakistan, not UAE: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected the Pakistan Super League franchises’ demands of scheduling the remaining PSL 2020 matches in UAE.

In the recent meeting of the PSL Governing Council, it was decided that the remaining matches of this year's edition will be staged in Pakistan with October-November still being the preferred window.

With the budget being approved, the PCB will now take the next steps to conclude the PSL V in Pakistan this year. However, it is understood that if the emergency situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic persists, then a formula will be devised to distribute the prize money and hand over the trophy.

The future of the PSL is critical to the PCB: Ehsan Mani

In the previous meeting of the PSL Governing Council, PCB's Chairman Ehsan Mani maintained that the emphasis of the meeting was once again placed on the common interest and the well-being of Pakistan's premier cricketing competition:

“Of course, the future of the PSL is critical to the PCB and the franchisees and, as such, there was a continued commitment to make it a bigger, better and stronger brand. The PCB and the franchisees expressed determination that they will continue to work together to resolve all pending matters and ensure all parties continue to flourish and benefit from what is now one of biggest and most followed cricket leagues in the world.”

The 5th edition of Pakistan's marquee sports league was postponed indefinitely this year, before the playoffs could be staged due to the virus outbreak. PCB are eagerly seeking a window, preferably later this year, to organize the remaining matches.

Meanwhile, PCB have also begun its ticket refund process for the PSL matches that were played behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 rescheduling or were abandoned due to rain.