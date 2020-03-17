×
PSL 2020: Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza joins Peshawar Zalmi ahead of semi-final meeting with Multan Sultans

  • Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikander Raza joined Peshawar Zalmi's squad as a silver category player.
  • Abid Ali and Agha Salman also joined semi-finalists Lahore Qalandars as silver category players.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 17 Mar 2020, 12:15 IST

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikander Raza joined Peshawar Zalmi
Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikander Raza joined Peshawar Zalmi's squad as a silver category player.

Ahead of the first semi-final clash against Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikander Raza joined Peshawar Zalmi, according to reports. Raza joined Zalmi's squad as a silver category player.

Peshawar Zalmi lost the services of Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, and Liam Livingstone, along with coach James Foster due to the coronavirus outbreak, making it the worst affected team in terms of foreign nationals.

In other developments, Abid Ali and Agha Salman joined semi-finalists Lahore Qalandars ahead of their much-anticipated clash against Karachi Kings. Both the players will play as silver category players for Qalandars, who surprisingly didn't lose any foreign national due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Multan Sultans finished top of the points table with six wins and two losses, followed by Karachi kings who finished with five victories. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi took the third and fourth spots with 10 and nine points respectively.

PSL has lost several foreign players due to the coronavirus outbreak.
PSL has lost several foreign players due to the coronavirus outbreak.

1st Semi-Final

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi,

17th March 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore


2nd Semi-Final

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings,

17th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore




Published 17 Mar 2020, 12:15 IST
PSL 2020 Peshawar Zalmi Sikandar Raza PSL Points Table
