PSL 2021 Eliminator 2: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Islamabad United’s impressive five-match winning streak in PSL 2021 came to an end in the playoffs as they went down to Multan Sultans rather tamely, by 31 runs, in the Qualifier. They will now face Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2 on Tuesday. In Eliminator 1, Peshawar Zalmi trounced last year’s champions, Karachi Kings, by five wickets.

Islamabad United failed to bring their A game to the Qualifier, as the Multan Sultans came up with an impressive showing to book their place in the PSL 2021 final. Batting first, the Multan Sultans put up a challenging 180 for 5 on the board. While the in-form Shan Masood top-scored with 59, Johnson Charles (41 off 21) and Khushdil Shah (42 not out off 22) lifted Multan to a highly challenging total.

Shadab Khan (2/25) and Faheem Ashraf (3/35) impressed for Islamabad United with the ball, while Hasan Ali (0/25) was economical. However, Akif Javed (1/50) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (0/44) proved to be highly expensive.

Islamabad United’s batting then crumbed under the pressure of a huge chase. Colin Munro was cleaned up by Sohail Tanvir's first ball, which then set the tone for the innings. Despite Usman Khawaja’s blazing 70, Islamabad United folded up for 149. Tanvir (3/17), Blessing Muzarabani (3/31) and Imran Tahir (2/29) shone as Multan Sultans reached the PSL 2021 final.

Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, came up with a professional effort to down Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1. Skipper Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan and Umaid Asif claimed two wickets each as Peshawar bowled first. However, Babar Azam (53) and Thisara Perera (37 from 18) ensured Karachi Kings reached a competitive total of 175 for 7.

However, Hazratullah Zazai’s scintillating 77 off 38 balls, which featured 10 fours and five sixes, ensured a comfortable triumph for Peshawar Zalmi, in what could have been a tough chase. Shoaib Malik chipped in with a useful 30 as Peshawar Zalmi eliminated Karachi Kings.

PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details

Date: June 22, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 8:00 PM LOCAL/ 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Report

The temperature for the Eliminator 2 clash between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be around 35 degrees Celsius. The players will have to brave the hot conditions. While the humidity will be between 52% to 54%, the wind speed would be in the region of 11 to 14 km/h.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

Monday’s playoffs saw both runs and wickets. Multan Sultans defended a total of 180 against Islamabad United with ease as their bowlers shone. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, chased down 176 as their batsmen impressed. The pitch has been excellent for sporting cricket.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Predicted XIs

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

A MATCH FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS 🔥



A collective team performance from the Zalmi earns them a place in the Eliminator 2. 👌



MATCH RESULT:



KK: 175/7 After 20 Overs



PZ: 176/5 After 20 Overs @HuaweiPK#Zalmi #YellowStorm #HBLPSL6 #ZKingdom #PZvsKK https://t.co/ZIuFMiT85n pic.twitter.com/0OlgMJppKT — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) June 21, 2021

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

With it being a must-win clash for both sides, neither team will have the upper hand as such. Islamabad United’s five-match winning streak at the league stage will count for nothing in Eliminator 2.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

