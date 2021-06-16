PSL 2021: Faf du Plessis to miss rest of tournament after suffering concussion

Veteran South African batsman Faf du Plessis will miss the rest of PSL 2021 due to the concussion he sustained during Quetta Gladiators' match against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the 36-year-old will fly home to South Africa tonight.

Faf du Plessis collided with teammate Mohammad Hasnain while fielding near the boundary. After the collision, du Plessis lay prone on the ground while receiving medical assistance. He was replaced for the rest of the match, with Saim Ayub coming on as a concussion substitute.

The former South African captain was taken to the hospital for a check-up following the incident. After returning to the team hotel, du Plessis provided an update on his condition, saying he had suffered a concussion as well as memory loss.

“Thank you everyone for all the messages of support," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love."

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Andre Russell also suffered a concussion earlier in the season. He was hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Islamabad United's Mohammad Musa and had to be removed from the game.

Faf du Plessis will take no further part in the PSL after his collision with Mohammad Hasnain whilst fielding. He will be flying back to South Africa tonight #PSL6 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 16, 2021

Faf du Plessis’ performance in PSL 2021

Faf du Plessis featured in a total of five matches in PSL 2021. He scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 122.58 with a best of 37.

Despite upsetting Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs on Tuesday, Quetta are bottom of the table, with six losses and two wins from eight matches.

BREAKING - Faf du Plessis has been sent to hospital for a check-up after he collided with Mohammad Hasnain while fielding in PSL game.#FafduPlessis #PSL pic.twitter.com/RnT9sCPDkz — AMAL (@i_auguzto) June 12, 2021

Quetta will take on Multan Sultans on Wednesday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram