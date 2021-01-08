PSL 2021: Full schedule, match timings, venues, and other details

It has been revealed that PSL 2021 will return to its original window after the tournament organizers released the upcoming season's schedule on Friday (January 8). Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, PSL 2021 matches will take place only in Lahore and Karachi.

The defending champions Karachi Kings will battle the Quetta Gladiators in the first match of PSL 2021 on February 20, 2021. The National Stadium in Karachi will play host to 17 games, while the remaining 17 games, including the PSL 2021 final, will happen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The organizers are yet to take a call on the presence of fans in the stadiums. However, they have clarified they would inform the fans soon. PSL 2021 Director Babar Hamid was delighted after the announcement of the schedule.

"We are delighted to announce the schedule of our marquee event – the HBL Pakistan Super League, which for the second successive season will be held in Pakistan in its entirety. We had to make the tough decision to limit matches to Karachi and Lahore, and this decision has been taken in the larger interest of the event, participants and the country," said Hamid.

The COVID-19 protocols necessitate the players to arrive in Karachi by February 15. The foreign players will have to test negative in a PCR Test twice before receiving permission to enter the bio-bubble and train for the competition.

In case a player or a support staff member tests positive without any symptoms, they will have to isolate for five days and return negative RT-PCR tests on the first and fourth days.

PSL 2021 Full Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League:

Sat, 20 February, 7:30 PM IST - Karachi Kings vs. Quetta Gladiators, Karachi

Sun, 21 February, 2:30 PM IST - Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi

Sun, 21 February, 7:30 PM IST - Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans, Karachi

Mon, 22 February, 7:30 PM IST - Lahore Qalandars vs. Quetta Gladiators, Karachi

Tue, 23 February, 7:30 PM IST - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Multan Sultans, Karachi

Wed, 24 February, 7:30 PM IST - Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United, Karachi

Fri, 26 February, 3:30 PM IST - Lahore Qalandars vs. Multan Sultans, Karachi

Fri, 26 February, 8:30 PM IST - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Quetta Gladiators (N), Karachi

Sat, 27 February, 2:30 PM IST - Karachi Kings vs. Multan Sultans

Sat, 27 February, 7:30 PM IST - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Islamabad United, Karachi

Sun, February 28, 7:30 PM IST - Karachi Kings vs. Lahore Qalandars, Karachi

Mon, 1 March, 7:30 PM IST - Islamabad United vs. Quetta Gladiators, Karachi

Wed, 3 March, 2:30 PM IST - Karachi Kings vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi

Wed, 3 March, 7:30 PM IST - Quetta Gladiators vs. Multan Sultans, Karachi

Thu, 4 March, 7:30 PM IST - Lahore Qalandars vs. Islamabad United, Karachi

Fri, 5 March, 8:30 PM IST - Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings, Karachi

Sat, 6 March, 2:30 PM IST - Islamabad United vs. Quetta Gladiators, Karachi

Sat, 6 March, 7:30 PM IST - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars, Karachi

Sun, 7 March, 2:30 PM IST - Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators, Karachi

Sun, 7 March, 7:30 PM IST - Islamabad United vs. Karachi Kings, Karachi

Wed, 10 March, 7:30 PM IST - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings, Lahore

Thurs, 11 March, 7:30 PM IST - Quetta Gladiators vs. Lahore Qalandars, Lahore

Fri, 12 March, 3:30 PM IST - Multan Sultans vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore

Fri, 12 March, 7:30 PM IST - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, Lahore

Sat, 13 March, 2:30 PM IST - Quetta Gladiators vs. Karachi Kings, Lahore

Sat, 13 March, 7:30 PM IST - Multan Sultans vs. Islamabad United, Lahore

Sun, 14 March, 2:30 PM IST - Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore

Sun, 14 March, 7:30 PM IST - Lahore Qalandars vs. Karachi Kings, Lahore

Mon, 15 March, 7:30 PM IST - Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore

Tue, 16 March, 7:30 PM IST - Multan Sultans vs. Lahore Qalandars, Lahore

Thu, 18 March, 7:30 PM IST - PSL 2021 Qualifier (1 vs. 2), Lahore

Fri, 19 March, 8:30 PM IST - PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 (3 vs. 4), Lahore

Sat, March 20, 7:30 PM IST - PSL 2021 Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier vs. winner Eliminator 1), Lahore

Mon, 22 March, 7:30 PM IST - PSL 2021 Final, Lahore

PSL 2021 Match Timings

📢 HBL PSL Draft 2021 📢

Revealing the pick order for the first round of the #HBLPSLDraft! pic.twitter.com/3WfQw9mjC2 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 23, 2020

The day matches of PSL 2021 will start at 2:00 PM Local Time (2:30 PM IST). The night games will begin at 7:00 PM Local Time (7:30 PM IST).

The afternoon matches of Friday will begin at 3:00 PM Local Time (3:30 PM IST). The first ball of the night matches on Friday will be bowled at 8:00 PM Local Time (8:30 PM IST).