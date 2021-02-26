PSL 2021 Match 10: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

The 10th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will see Peshawar Zalmi facing Islamabad United. With the latter yet to lose a game this season, Saturday’s second match at the National Stadium in Karachi will be an entertaining watch.

At the time of writing, Peshawar Zalmi have won one and lost one in PSL 2021. Although they started their campaign with a loss, Wahab Riaz’s men bounced back straight away, beating Multan Sultans by six wickets in their second game.

The inclusion of Tom Kohler-Cadmore has beefed up the top order. With players like Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, and Imam-ul-Haq in their ranks, Peshawar Zalmi have an impressive batting lineup.

Their next opponent, Islamabad United are PSL 2021’s most in-form team at the moment. After having won their first two games, Shadab Khan’s men are high on confidence.

United come into the match, having pulled off PSL 2021’s highest run chase so far. They successfully reached the Karachi Kings’ target of 197 with five balls to spare. With Alex Hales firing in the last game, the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United game has the potential to see high totals on the board from both sides.

While the batters may steal the limelight, the game will also see some of the league’s best bowlers in action. From Saqib Mahmood to Mohammad Wasim, the bowlers on show will make sure the batsmen don’t run away with the game.

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Details

Date: February 27, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 7:00 PM Local Time

Advertisement

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Weather Report

Humidity levels are expected to be higher since it is a night game. With an average temperature of around 24 degrees Celsius, a clear sky and perfect weather for a game of T20 cricket can be expected.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

Teams have figured out the template to win PSL 2021 games, and that is to bat second. Teams batting first are yet to win a game this season. The quicker bowlers have performed better than the spinners so far.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United predicted XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Islamabad United: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Prediction

Advertisement

Islamabad United are on a roll, with their team combination firing on all cylinders. They go into this PSL 2021 game as the favorites

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live streaming details

All PSL 2021 matches will be telecast by the Sony Sports Network in India. Live-streaming is also available on SonyLIV.