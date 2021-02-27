PSL 2021 Match 11: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars| Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live-streaming details

Karachi Kings take on Lahore Qalandars in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) on Sunday. The highly anticipated rematch of last year’s final takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Karachi Kings have won one of their two games in PSL 2021. They will face Lahore Qalandars after playing Multan Sultans on Saturday.

Their batting line-up looks settled; with players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Nabi and Daniel Christian in their ranks, the Karachi Kings are never far away from a big score.

The Kings will, however, look to put together a better bowling performance against the Qalandars after Islamabad United chased down a 196-run target with five balls to spare in their previous PSL outing.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars come into this PSL game after seeing their winning run in the tournament come to an end. Sohail Akhtar’s side were handed their first defeat of the PSL 2021 season by Multan Sultans, as they went down by seven wickets.

The Qalandars put up just 157 runs on the board, with only Mohammad Hafeez (60) coming up with a useful contribution. The below-par score was easily chased down by Multan Sultans, with Mohammad Rizwan’s sizzling 76 taking the team home with more than three overs to spare.

Lahore Qalandars will look to bounce back against the Karachi Kings and get back to winning ways in the PSL, which could make for an enticing clash.

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details

Advertisement

Date: February 28, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 7:00 PM Local Time.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Report

The average temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to increase as the game progresses, with clear skies overhead.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

Even the day games haven’t brought about a change in team’s fortunes, as sides batting second have won all games in PSL 2021. The average score on this pitch is 172 runs.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars predicted XIs

Karachi Kings:

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke(wk), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal.

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Salman Mirza.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

The PSL 2021 game seems too close to call, considering the past encounters between the two teams. Karachi Kings have all their bases covered, and that makes them the slight favourites for this game.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars live-streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live streaming: Sony LIV.