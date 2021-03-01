PSL 2021 Match 12: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators | Preview, playing XIs, venue and live-stream details

The twelfth duel of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will take place between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad United started their PSL 2021 in triumphant fashion, making easy work of Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings. Shadab Khan-led United survived Sharjeel Khan's 59-ball-105 and chased down Karachi's 197-run target in an emphatic manner.

The two-time trophy winners were then humbled in their third outing, tasting their first defeat of PSL 2021 at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi. Islamabad United were bundled out for a low score of 118 which was chased by Wahab Riaz's men with ease.

Islamabad United slotted in Ireland's opening batsman Paul Stirling for their clash against Peshawar Zalmi. The right-handed batsman was castled in the very first over but the Men in Orange are expected to stick with him at the top.

Lewis Gregory missed Islamabad United's PSL 2021 game against Multan Sultans but is expected to return to playing XI.

Islamabad United Probable XI: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Phil Salt (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (capt), Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim

Quetta Gladiators, on the contrary, have started their PSL 2021 in the worst possible fashion - losing their first three encounters. Their most recent loss came against Peshawar Zalmi in a high-scoring, nail-biting thriller.

The Gladiators, who have been one-time champions and three-time finalists, have been toothless in this year's edition thus far. Despite receiving a major boost with the induction of two South African aces - Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn - Sarfraz Ahmed's men have been unable to arrest this losing streak.

Quetta Gladiators benched Tom Banton for the encounter against Peshawar Zalmi. His replacement, Cameron Delport, couldn't make a significant impact either and was dismissed cheaply at the top of the order.

The skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed, played out a magnificent innings of 81 off 40 balls while batting at No. 4 and he may stick with the same position for the rest of PSL 2021.

Quetta Gladiators Probable XI: Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt), Azam Khan (wk), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Hasnain, Usman Shinwari

Where to watch PSL 2021 in India?

All PSL 2021 matches will be broadcast by the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also catch the PSL 2021 live-stream on SonyLIV.

The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST.