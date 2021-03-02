PSL 2021 Match 13: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

PSL 2021 table-toppers Peshawar Zalmi take on defending champions Karachi Kings in a mouth-watering clash on Wednesday.

Peshawar Zalmi come into this PSL game on the back of a comprehensive win against Islamabad United. Peshawar bowled out Islamabad for just 118 before chasing down the target with 17 balls to spare.

The thumping win meant Peshawar Zalmi climbed to the top of the PSL 2021 table with six points from four games. Wahab Riaz was the star of the show, picking up four wickets in a 'Man of the Match' performance.

Strong bowling performances have been the backbone of Peshawar Zalmi’s PSL 2021 campaign. Two of the top three wicket-takers in PSL 2021 play for Peshawar Zalmi. While Saqib Mahmood is top of the list with 10, Wahab Riaz (8) is not too far behind.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have been inconsistent in PSL 2021. In their last outing, they lost to a Shaheen Afridi-inspired Lahore Qalandars.

The left-arm pacer's searing spell restricted Karachi Kings to 186/9. As has been the trend in the tournament this year, Fakhar Zaman (83) and Ben Dunk (57*) guided the team home with a few balls to spare.

The result meant that Karachi Kings are yet to win consecutive games in the PSL this season. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi are on a three-game winning streak.

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details

Date: March 3, 2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 2:30 PM IST/ 2:00 PM Local Time.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Report

For this day game, the temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels will be less than 50%, with sunny and clear skies to boot.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

None of the teams in PSL 2021 have been able to defend targets this campaign, a trend that could continue in this game too. The average score on this pitch is 172 runs, with first-innings scores in day games this year ranging from 140-195.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi predicted XIs

Karachi Kings:

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke(wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim(c), Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Ilyas.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi are the form team in PSL 2021 and go into the team as the favourites. However, both teams are yet to lose a day game, so this match could be a closely fought affair.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi live-streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live streaming: SonyLIV.