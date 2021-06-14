PSL 2021 Match 23: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

In Match 23 of PSL 2021, bottom-placed Quetta Gladiators will face Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which happens to be the first match of a double-header on the day.

Quetta Gladiators were thrashed by Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in their last two PSL matches by ten wickets and 61 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars went down to Islamabad United by 28 runs in their last outing.

Quetta Gladiators have won only one of their seven matches and would be low on confidence going into their clash against Lahore Qalandars. In their previous clash against Peshawar Zalmi, the Gladiators were poor in all departments of the game. Bowling first, they conceded 197 runs, failing to make any impact on the Peshawar Zalmi batsmen.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men then fared abysmally in their chase. While the captain top-scored with 36, and Saim Ayub contributed 35, none of the other batsmen could make an impression for Quetta Gladiators as the team suffered their second loss in as many days.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars began the Abu Dhabi leg of their PSL 2021 campaign against Islamabad United, who got the better of the Qalandars by 28 runs.

Lahore Qalandars had Islamabad United on the mat at 20 for 5 but allowed them to recover and post a competitive 152 for 7. Shaheen Afridi (2/19), James Faulkner (3/19) and Haris Rauf (2/19) stood out for Lahore Qalandars with the ball.

It was the batting that let Lahore Qalandars down against Islamabad United. After openers Fakhar Zaman (44) and Sohail Akhtar (34) added 55 for the opening wicket in quick time, the Qalandars were rolled over for 124, as the middle and lower order collapsed.

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details

Date: June 15, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 5:00 PM LOCAL/ 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Report

Being the first game of a double-header, players will have to deal with hot conditions. The weather when the match starts at 5 PM local time would be around 37 degree Celsius. Humidity for the match will likely be between 41% and 48%, while wind speed is expected to be in the range of 11 to 13 km/h.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The surface in Abu Dhabi has been a sporting one. Of the two matches on Sunday, the team batting first won the firsts, while the one batting second won the other game. Lahore Qalandars faltered in a chase of 153, while Multan Sultans cruised to a target of 167. Good performances have been rewarded in both batting and bowling.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Predicted XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Khurram Shehzad, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahir Khan.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

Despite a defeat in their previous match, Lahore Qalandars would be confident of putting up a good show against Quetta Gladiators, who have just not found their bearings.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app.

