PSL 2021 Match 26: Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, and live streaming details

Form teams Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will face-off in match 26 of PSL 2021 in the first game of a double-header at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

While Islamabad United are table-toppers with six wins from eight games, Peshawar Zalmi is just below them, having registered five wins in nine matches.

Islamabad United have won their last three matches, and that too by rather comprehensive margins. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, has won two of their last three games.

In their last match, Islamabad United trounced Karachi Kings by eight wickets, despite being set a challenging target of 191.

It was a measure of their confidence that Islamabad United eased home in 18.4 overs, with Colin Munro smashing an unbeaten 88 in 56 balls and Iftikhar Ahmed remaining not out on 71 from 39.

Peshawar Zalmi also came up with a thoroughly professional effort to get past Karachi Kings in their previous encounter.

Bowling first, skipper Wahab Riaz (3/34), Abrar Ahmed (3/14), and Sameen Gul (2/13) all impressed as Karachi Kings were restricted to 108 for 9.

Hazratullah Zazai then blasted 63 in 26 balls as Peshawar Zalmi won by six wickets, reaching the target in 11 overs.

PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi Match Details

Date: June 17, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 5:00 PM LOCAL/ 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi Weather Report

Being the first game of the double-header, the weather will be slightly hotter. The temperature for the clash will be around 35 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be between 49% to 52%, while the wind speed will be around 23-26 km/h.

Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

Tuesday’s double-header witnessed two low-scoring encounters. Lahore Qalandars failed to chase 159 against Quetta Gladiators, while Peshawar Zalmi restricted Karachi Kings to 108 and chased the total, but not before losing four wickets.

Will batting get gradually difficult from here onwards?

Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi Predicted XIs

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hasan Ali, Ali Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Abrar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Sameen Gul

Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

The last time the two teams met, Peshawar Zalmi won the match by six wickets. However, Islamabad United has been absolutely dominant in the last three games and should be favorites to win the clash.

Watch yesterday's match highlights on how Zalmis got Kings contained at 108 runs and then chased the score in just 11 overs at the loss of only 4 wickets. #Zalmi #YellowStorm #ZKingdom #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/2TwWfM4LB0 — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) June 16, 2021

Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

