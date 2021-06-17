PSL 2021 Match 28: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

A confident Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars in Match 28 of PSL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Multan Sultans are full of conviction having registered a hat-trick of wins. Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, have lost their way, having gone down to Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

If one glances at the points table, Multan Sultans have registered four wins and as many losses from eight games. They have been absolutely brilliant in the Abu Dhabi leg. Lahore Qalandars are still above Multan Sultans in the points table, having won five of their eight matches. However, Sohail Akhtar's men will be keen to get their rhythm back.

In their previous game, Multan Sultans hammered Quetta Gladiators by 110 runs to give their net run rate a major fillip. A brilliant knock of 73 by Shan Masood and Johnson Charles’ fiery 47 took them to 183 for 5, batting first. Imran Tahir (3/7) and Imran Khan (2/13) then ran through the Quetta Gladiators’ batting.

Lahore Qalandars did well to restrict Quetta Gladiators to 158, but their batting faltered rather badly. James Faulkner (3/25) has continued to impress with the ball but, apart from Tim David (46), no one could stand up with the bat.

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details

Date: June 18, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 8:00 PM LOCAL/ 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Report

The temperature will be in the early 30s, around 32 degrees Celsius. The players have coped pretty well with the conditions so far. However, the humidity for Friday’s game will be over 75% with wind speed being 10-12 km/h.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The last few games have produced some one-sided encounters. Peshawar Zalmi restricted Karachi Kings to 108 while Multan Sultans rolled over Quetta Gladiators for 73. However, Multan Sultans themselves crossed 180 batting first. Runs can still be scored if batsmen apply themselves.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Predicted XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Lahore Qalandars will aim to avoid another batting collapse when Sohail Akhtar-led side takes on arch-rivals and defending champions Karachi Kings tonight.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

Multan Sultans have won three games in a row and will be confident of performing well. Lahore Qalandars will be keen to get back on the winning track, but won’t find it easy. Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets the last time these two teams met.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

