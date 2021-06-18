PSL 2021 Match 29: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Quetta Gladiators, who are out of contention for a playoff berth, will face Karachi Kings in their final league match of PSL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Unlike Quetta, Karachi are still in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages, but they will have to win Saturday's game to stay alive.

Quetta and Karachi are the two bottom-placed sides in PSL 2021. While the Gladiators have won only two out of their nine matches, the Kings have been victorious in four.

In their last match, Quetta slumped to a 110-run defeat by Multan Sultans. After conceding 183 runs bowling first, the Gladiators were dismissed for just 73. With nothing but pride to play for, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men will be keen to end the tournament on a high.

Karachi Kings, meanwhile, put on a strong display against Lahore Qalandars to stay alive in the tournament. Babar Azam (54), Martin Guptill (43) and Imad Wasim (30 not out) guided the Kings to 176 for five.

Noor Ahmad then delivered a brilliant spell of two for 19, dismissing Mohammad Hafeez and Ben Dunk, as Lahore fell short by seven runs.

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match Details

Date: June 19, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 5:00 PM local time, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Weather Report

The match, the first of a double-header, will begin at 5 pm local time. The temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, with the humidity between 64-70% and wind speed of 14-16 km/h.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

Plenty of runs were scored in Thursday’s double-header. Islamabad United smashed 247 while Peshawar Zalmi responded with 232. The Karachi Kings-Lahore Qalandars encounter also saw both sides cross 160. Noor Ahmad’s (2/19) spell for Karachi Kings, however, proved that bowlers can still make an impact.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Predicted XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Usman Shinwari, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton, Imad Wasim, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmad

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction

Quetta Gladiators have not looked like a cohesive unit at all and won’t have much confidence going into their final game of the season. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, would have been lifted by their win last time around. They are still battling for a playoff berth and should be confident of overcoming the Gladiators.

A tough defeat to take! Congratulations to @MultanSultans for their superb effort!



We will rise again! #GladiatorsForever #PurpleForce #MSvQG — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) June 16, 2021

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Edited by Arvind Sriram