PSL 2021 Match 29: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Quetta Gladiators, who are out of contention for a playoff berth, will face Karachi Kings in their final league match of PSL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Unlike Quetta, Karachi are still in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages, but they will have to win Saturday's game to stay alive.
Quetta and Karachi are the two bottom-placed sides in PSL 2021. While the Gladiators have won only two out of their nine matches, the Kings have been victorious in four.
In their last match, Quetta slumped to a 110-run defeat by Multan Sultans. After conceding 183 runs bowling first, the Gladiators were dismissed for just 73. With nothing but pride to play for, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men will be keen to end the tournament on a high.
Karachi Kings, meanwhile, put on a strong display against Lahore Qalandars to stay alive in the tournament. Babar Azam (54), Martin Guptill (43) and Imad Wasim (30 not out) guided the Kings to 176 for five.
Noor Ahmad then delivered a brilliant spell of two for 19, dismissing Mohammad Hafeez and Ben Dunk, as Lahore fell short by seven runs.
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match Details
Date: June 19, 2021 (Saturday)
Time: 5:00 PM local time, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Weather Report
The match, the first of a double-header, will begin at 5 pm local time. The temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, with the humidity between 64-70% and wind speed of 14-16 km/h.
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report
Plenty of runs were scored in Thursday’s double-header. Islamabad United smashed 247 while Peshawar Zalmi responded with 232. The Karachi Kings-Lahore Qalandars encounter also saw both sides cross 160. Noor Ahmad’s (2/19) spell for Karachi Kings, however, proved that bowlers can still make an impact.
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Predicted XIs
Quetta Gladiators: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Usman Shinwari, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain
Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton, Imad Wasim, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmad
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction
Quetta Gladiators have not looked like a cohesive unit at all and won’t have much confidence going into their final game of the season. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, would have been lifted by their win last time around. They are still battling for a playoff berth and should be confident of overcoming the Gladiators.
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings live streaming details in India
TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony LIV app
