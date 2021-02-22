PSL 2021 Match 4: Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Preview, Playing XIs, Venue and Live streaming details

The second-placed Lahore Qalandars will cross swords with one-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) winners and three-time finalists, Quetta Gladiators, in the fourth game of PSL 2021.

Lahore Qalandars have kick-started their PSL 2021 campaign in an emphatic fashion. The win over Peshawar Zalmi was their first ever in the opening match of a PSL season.

Lahore Qalandars opted to bowl after winning the toss and restricted Peshawar Zalmi to a paltry total of 140 runs on the back of a brilliant all-round bowling performance.

Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with his superb three-wicket haul. He was extremely well-supported by Rashid Khan, who was featuring in his debut PSL game.

In reply, the Men in Green and Grey managed to knock off the runs comfortably despite a stutter at the rear-end of the run chase.

Mohammad Hafeez anchored them through the crunch situation and it was Rashid Khan who provided the finishing touch to get them off the mark in PSL 2021.

Lahore Qalandars may not tinker a whole lot and decide to retain the winning combination.

Ahmed Daniyal was a touch expensive in the latter half of the innings and he could be replaced by Haris Rauf for Lahore Qalandars' second game of PSL 2021.

Lahore Qalandars Expected XI: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (capt), Agha Salman, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf/Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza

Quetta Gladiators looked far from their best in the tournament-opener against Karachi Kings. The batsmen, in particular, weren't up to the mark apart from Chris Gayle, who was the only batsman to register a score over 17.

Gayle batted at no.3 as skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and Englishman Tom Banton opened the innings.

The opening combination, however, did not work forcing Sarfraz Ahmed to admit that he may not continue at the top of the order.

Quetta Gladiators' fast-bowlers bowled well at the start of the innings, keeping things nice and tight.

Mohammad Hasnain, in particular, seemed the most threatening, swinging the new ball at over 145 clicks.

Qais Ahmed, the Afghanistan leg-spinner, had a PSL 2021 debut to forget after going for 43 in three wicketless overs. Sarfraz Ahmed, however, is likely to keep trust in the spinner given his T20 exploits in other competitions around the globe.

Quetta Gladiators may also consider slotting Anwar Ali in to add batting depth to their seemingly long tail.

Quetta Gladiators Probable XI: Tom Banton, Chris Gayle, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmed, Naseem Shah/Usman Khan Shinwari

Where to watch PSL 2021 in India?

All PSL 2021 matches will be broadcast by the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also catch the PSL 2021 live-stream on SonyLIV.

The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST.