PSL 2021 Match 6: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United in Match 6 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Wednesday. Both teams notched up solid victories in their previous matches, which makes their upcoming PSL 2021 clash a cracker.

Defending champions Karachi Kings started PSL 2021 as the favorites and threw down the gauntlet to other challengers in the first game itself. They bowled out the Quetta Gladiators for just 121 and chased down the target with 7 wickets remaining.

Imad Wasim’s team is one of the most balanced sides this season and fired on all cylinders on the opening day. All the six bowlers used by Karachi Kings picked up wickets and all batsmen contributed to the chase, barring opener Sharjeel Khan. Joe Clarke’s blitzkrieg, where the youngster scored a 23-ball 46, served them well too.

Karachi Kings will aim to back their thumping victory with another one against Islamabad United, as they look to take an early lead in the points table.

But beating Islamabad United is easier said than done. The team started PSL 2021 with a win as well. Islamabad narrowly beat Multan Sultans by 3 wickets. Chasing 151, Shadab Khan’s men held their nerve and wrapped up the chase with one over remaining.

With players like Alex Hales and Lewis Gregory in their side, Islamabad United will be confident about their chances against Karachi Kings.

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match Details

Date: February 24, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 7:00 PM Local Time

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Weather Report

As has been the case in recent games, the rain will stay away from Karachi. It means that fans will be able to enjoy the game without any delay. The average temperature at the ground will be around 26 degrees Celsius, with clear sky and high humidity levels.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The average score here is 145 runs, with the pitch being a balanced surface. Batting second is currently a sureshot way to win the game, with the first four matches of PSL 2021 being won by teams batting second.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United predicted XIs

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke(w), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Philip Salt(w), Shadab Khan(c), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match Prediction

Karachi Kings are the PSL 2021 favorites for a reason. Their all-round squad comes into the game high on confidence. The Kings should be expected to beat Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United live streaming details

All PSL 2021 matches will be telecast by the Sony Sports Network in India. Live-streaming is also available on SonyLIV.