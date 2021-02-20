National Stadium Karachi pitch report and weather conditions

The 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will begin tonight at the National Stadium in Karachi. The defending champions Karachi Kings are set to lock horns with the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2021 tournament opener.

The pitch at this venue is balanced and usually offers equal assistance to the batsmen and the bowlers. Therefore, fans will likely witness a close encounter to kick off PSL 2021.

During the PSL 2020 playoff matches at the National Stadium, there was only one 180+ score, which suggests Karachi is not a high-scoring venue. Teams batting second have won 12 out of the 20 games that have been played here. It will not be a surprise if the captains who win the toss in Karachi choose to field first.

Finally the Wait Is Over - It's 20 February🤩✨



Its HBL PSL Opening Day ❤️😍🔥#PSL2021 pic.twitter.com/P2OO1XsFts — Asad (KK😎) (@asad_qureshi258) February 20, 2021

The average first innings score in domestic T20 games at the National Stadium is 168. In 20 games, teams batting first have finished with totals of less than 150 on seven occasions. As far as the pace vs. spin factor is concerned, the pace bowlers have been relatively more successful than the spinners on this track.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board has limited PSL 2021 venues to Karachi and Lahore. The National Stadium will play host to the first 20 fixtures and fans can expect the pitch to slow down a bit during the Karachi leg's second phase.

Here's a look at the predicted weather conditions for the 20 matches in Karachi.

National Stadium Karachi weather conditions

Will the Karachi Kings be able to succeed at home?

Advertisement

There is no prediction for rainfall during the matchdays in Karachi. The sun will shine bright during the afternoon games, while the players will enjoy clear skies during the night matches of PSL 2021.

The expected temperature for the next 15 days in Karachi is 30 degrees Celsius. It will be interesting to see which team makes the most out of the conditions at the National Stadium.