PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans square off in Match 5 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Tuesday. The match takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

After starting their PSL 2021 campaign with a loss, Peshawar Zalmi will look to bounce back in their second game of the competition. Wahab Riaz was left to rue the below-par total they got in their first game, as they lost to Lahore Qalandars by four wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi lost their top order cheaply, and reached only 140/6 in the first innings, courtesy of Ravi Bopara’s 50 and Amad Butt’s late flurry of 23*.

But the score was never enough. They couldn’t defend it despite their bowler’s best efforts. Wahab Riaz and Saqib Mahmood took two wickets each. But Mohammed Hafeez’s composure and Rashid Khan’s blitzkrieg took the Qalandars home with 9 balls remaining.

Wahab Riaz will hope that his top order fires against the Multan Sultans, as his team targets its first win of PSL 2021.

The Multan Sultans come into the clash on the back of a loss as well. They went down to Islamabad United in a closely-fought game.

Batting first, Mohammad Rizwan’s men put up 150 on the board. The captain carried his great form into PSL 2021, scoring 71. But he didn’t get due support from the other end, with multiple batsmen failing to convert their starts.

Islamabad United win by 3 wickets. Thats the result, but the match was a whole different ball-game. #IUvMS #SultanAaGayya pic.twitter.com/hBUZl8C6pD — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 21, 2021

The Multan Sultans defended the total with everything they had. Shahid Afridi and Carlos Braithwaite were the pick of the bowlers. For a long time, it looked like the Sultans would be able to make a winning start to their PSL 2021 campaign. However, a late flourish by Lewis Gregory meant they left the stadium empty-handed.

Advertisement

With a solid team packed with domestic and international stars, Rizwan will hope to put together a comprehensive performance and get their first points of PSL 2021.

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans Match Details

Date: February 23, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 7:00 PM Local Time

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Weather Report

With little chance of rain during this PSL 2021 match, fans can expect an uninterrupted game of cricket. The average temperature will hover around 26 degrees Celsius, with humidity set to be over 50%.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The average score on the pitch is 143 runs and it is an ideal track for both batsmen and bowlers. Chasing has proven to be the way forward in PSL 2021. Teams batting second have won in the first three games of the competition.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans predicted XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Roussouw, Khusdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Match Prediction

Considering the recent performance and the quality of both teams, Multan Sultans can be expected to win their first PSL 2021 game.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans live streaming details

All PSL 2021 matches will be telecast by the Sony Sports Network in India. Live-streaming is also available on SonyLIV.