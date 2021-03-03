PSL 2021: Tom Banton confirms he is isolating after testing COVID-19 positive

Young England batsman Tom Banton has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 22-year-old is representing Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021).

Earlier, Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed had also tested positive for the coronavirus. It was reported that following a number of tests, three positive cases came to the fore.

These included two foreign players and a local player support personnel, who were quarantined on a separate floor of the team hotel.

In a tweet, Tom Banton informed that he is in isolation and is feeling okay. He also thanked fans for their well wishes. His tweet read:

“Thanks a lot for the messages and well wishes. Unfortunately, I received a positive COVID-19 Test yesterday and I am now isolating and following the PSL protocols.”

He further wrote:

"Fortunately I am feeling OK so far and I have been well looked after by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators. Thanks for the support, look after yourselves and stay safe.”

After Fawad returned a positive result for COVID-19, the Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match was rescheduled for Tuesday.

Impressive performances by opening batsman Paul Stirling and pacer Faheem Ashraf gave Islamabad United a six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators.

Tom Banton’s performance in PSL 2021 so far

Tom Banton’s PSL 2021 campaign for Quetta Gladiators did not get off to a good start. He was dismissed for five from three balls in the PSL 2021 opener against Karachi Kings.

Batting first, Quetta Gladiators only managed 121, and were defeated by seven wickets.

Tom Banton then managed only four runs from eight balls against Lahore Qalandars as Quetta Gladiators were hammered in the contest by nine wickets, despite Chris Gayle’s 68.

Quetta Gladiators are having a very poor PSL 2021 so far. They have lost four out of four matches, and are at the bottom of the points table.

Absolute pleasure to share a dressing room with the Universe boss. What a player!!!🐐 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/TSzrXVTaDV — Tom Banton (@TBanton18) February 22, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi is leading the points table with three wins from four games. Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars also have six points, but Peshawar has the best net run rate.