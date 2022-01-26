3 overseas players who have performed exceptionally well in the PSL but have never played in the IPL

The 2022 Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL 2022) will start tomorrow in Karachi with a battle between defending champions Multan Sultans and home side Karachi Kings. Like the previous season, six teams will participate in PSL 2022.

Along with Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will also be a part of the Pakistan Super League.

Some of the biggest match-winners in world cricket like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shoaib Malik, Tim David and several others will participate in the tournament.

While the Pakistan players do not have permission to play in the IPL, foreign players can play in both IPL and PSL. Players like Rashid Khan, Shane Watson, Dwayne Smith and Imran Tahir have an impressive record in both leagues.

However, the following three Pakistan Super League stars have never got a chance to feature in an IPL match.

#1 Samit Patel - 29 wickets in PSL

England all-rounder Samit Patel has become a T20 specialist. Although he plays in almost every T20 league on the planet, Patel has never bagged an IPL contract. The spin-bowling all-rounder has registered himself multiple times in the auction. However, the IPL franchises have never shown interest in his services.

Patel is one of the leading wicket-takers in Pakistan Super League history. He made his Pakistan Super League debut in 2018. Since then, he has played a total of 33 matches for Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, scalping 29 wickets in 29 innings.

The left-arm spinner has best figures of 4/5 in PSL while his economy rate is less than 7.5 runs per over. Patel will turn up for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022.

#2 Cameron Delport - 873 runs in Pakistan Super League

Like Samit Patel, South African all-rounder Cameron Delport has made a name for himself with his top-quality performances in T20 leagues across the world. Delport is an explosive left-handed batter who can also bowl a few overs of medium pace in the middle.

So far in his Pakistan Super League career, Delport has represented Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators. He has scored 873 runs in 38 innings, with his highest score being 117*.

Back in 2018, Delport received his first IPL deal from the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he warmed the benches the entire season and has never played an IPL game in his so far in his career.

#3 James Vince - 671 runs in Pakistan Super League

England batter James Vince has done well in multiple T20 leagues, including the Pakistan Super League. Vince has played for the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. The right-handed batter has amassed 671 runs in his Pakistan Super League career at a strike rate of close to 140.

Vince has recorded three fifties in the league, with his best score being 84. Despite proving himself in sub-continental conditions, Vince has never been able to earn an IPL contract.

It will be interesting to see if any franchise shows interest in Vince's services at the upcoming mega-auction.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar