5 players who could earn big IPL deals by performing well in PSL 2022

The 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) will get underway tomorrow evening in Karachi with a battle between home franchise Karachi Kings and defending champions Multan Sultans.

Apart from Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, four more teams, namely Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will participate in the PSL this year.

With IPL 2022 Auction scheduled for February 12 and 13, the IPL franchises will likely keep an eye on PSL 2022 and note which players are in good form. The following five players could earn massive IPL deals if they impress the franchises with their PSL performances.

#1 Jason Roy, Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators opener Jason Roy is currently one of the top T20 players in the world. He has made a name for himself with his excellent strike rate in powerplay overs.

Roy is currently in West Indies playing for England, but he is expected to join the Gladiators for PSL 2022. If Roy gets going in the Pakistan Super League, he will be a hot commodity in the IPL Auction.

#2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Islamabad United

Wicket-keeper batters are always in demand at IPL auctions because every team needs at least two to three glovesmen in their squad. Since IPL 2022 will be a longer tournament, the franchises will be keen to add more back-up options in the wicket-keeping department.

A player like Rahmanullah Gurbaz could be a fantastic choice. He is 20 years old and could be a long-term asset for any franchise. Gurbaz recently scored a ton for Afghanistan against Netherlands. If he continues his form in the PSL, he could bag his maiden contract at the mega auction.

#3 Mohammad Nabi, Karachi Kings

Another Afghanistan star to appear on the list is Mohammad Nabi. The 36-year-old all-rounder has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. However, he did not receive consistent opportunities to play.

Nabi is an extremely talented all-rounder who has a ton of experience in the T20 format. If he performs consistently for Karachi Kings in the PSL, he could emerge as one of the top picks at the IPL Auction.

#4 Imran Tahir, Multan Sultans

Former IPL Purple Cap winner Imran Tahir will represent defending champions Multan Sultans in the 2022 PSL season. Tahir recently played for World Giants in Legends League Cricket, where he scored an incredible half-century.

If Tahir picks up wickets regularly and even contributes in the batting department, he could secure himself a big deal at the IPL Auction.

#5 Liam Livingstone, Peshawar Zalmi

Liam Livingstone has emerged as one of the biggest hitters of the ball in the last 10-12 months with some top-quality knocks for England and his franchises. However, he could not shine in IPL 2021 while playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

Livingstone has a base price of ₹1 crore for IPL Auction 2022. If he shows good form in PSL 2022 for Peshawar Zalmi, he could start a bidding war between IPL franchises on February 12 and 13.

