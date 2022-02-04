PSL 2022: [Watch] Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez justifying dropped catch leaves teammates in splits

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez left their fellow Lahore Qalandars teammates in splits as the duo tried to justify a dropped catch from a PSL 2022 game.

Fakhar took to his official Twitter handle to share a video of the same. It so happened that in Match 9 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League on Wednesday (February 2), Fakhar collided with Hafeez as both attempted a catch in the backward point region.

The batter in question was Haider Ali of Peshawar Zalmi and although it didn't affect the Qalandars' victory, it was one of the moments of the game.

Later that night, Fakhar changed his profile picture on Twitter to an image capturing his collision with Hafeez.

Fakhar Zaman has now posted a hilarious video on Twitter where him and Hafeez are seen justifying who called for the catch.

In the video, Hafeez is seen saying:

"He told me that I said 'Yes mine!', but I said 'No it's mine!'

The duo's Qalandars teammates Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan and skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi were left in splits after this. Fakhar then acknowledged in jest that it was his mistake before turning to Hafeez and saying:

"You called 'Yes mine right'? But believe me, I said 'No it's mine' in my mind."

This sent the rest of his teammates, including Hafeez, into a further fit of laughter.

Take a look at the video below:

Fakhar Zaman is topping the run charts at PSL 2022

With 248 runs from 3 games, the left-handed Fakhar Zaman is the current owner of the Hanif Mohammad Cap as the leading run-getter in PSL 2022. Fakhar has made scores of 76, 106 and 66, striking a purple patch in the 7th edition of the league.

As a result of Fakhar's exploits, Lahore Qalandars are positioned third in the points table at the end of ten games in PSL 2022. Fakhar's century came in a sublime run chase against Karachi Kings, marking the first time he had crossed triple-figures in the PSL.

Led by Fakhar's 38-ball 66 and Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 37 off 19 balls, Lahore Qalandars racked up 199/4 against Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Wednesday.

The total eventually proved to be 29 runs too many for Zalmi, who were restricted to 170/9 in their 20 overs.

Lahore Qalandars next play 2nd placed Islamabad United in Match 12 of PSL 2022 at the National Stadium on Saturday (February 5).

