PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars name Shaheen Shah Afridi as their new captain

Lahore Qalandars have selected Shaheen Shah Afridi as their new captain ahead of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Lahore-based franchise made the announcement on Monday while addressing the media ahead of the new season.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been an integral part of the Lahore Qalandars team. He has played 37 matches for the franchise, scalping 50 wickets at an economy rate of 7.65.

Afridi was present at the conference, where Lahore announced his name as the skipper. He will take over the reins from Sohail Akhtar.

Here's how the left-arm pacer reacted to the big news.

"Thank you so much," Shaheen Shah Afridi said. "I think Lahore Qalandars is not just a team, but it is a family. The franchise has always given opportunities to youngsters in the PSL. We see that they are playing in overseas leagues now. Some are playing in the Big Bash League of Australia, playing for Pakistan at the international level.

"Even I am thankful to the Lahore Qalandars because when I joined the franchise, I had played only U-16 and U-19 cricket," he added. "So I would like to thank the team owners and management for entrusting the responsibility of leading the Lahore Qalandars to me."

I always strive to give my 100% to Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi described his stint with the Lahore Qalandars as a "great journey" and hoped that it only gets better now that he is the team's captain.

"I always strive to give my 100% to Lahore Qalandars," he said. "I will continue doing the same. It has been a great journey so far, and hopefully, it will get only better from here."

PSL 2022 will get underway in Karachi on January 27. Lahore Qalandars will play their first match against defending champions Multan Sultans on January 29.

It will be interesting to see how the Qalandars perform under Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee