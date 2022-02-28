Shaheen, Rizwan, Zaman - Who all make the best PSL 2022 XI?

Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 final in Lahore on Sunday to clinch their maiden title. Batting first after winning the toss, the Qalandars put up an impressive total of 180-5 before cleaning up Multan Sultans for 138 in 19.3 overs.

The PSL 2022 winners did not get off to a great start as Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for three. Zeeshan Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique and Kamran Ghulam all fell cheaply to leave the Qalandars in a spot of bother at 79-4.

However, Mohammad Hafeez brought his experience to the fore, scoring a sublime 46-ball 69. Harry Brook (41* off 22) and David Wiese (28* off 8) provided fireworks at the death to propel the team to a competitive score.

In response, Multan Sultans were never in the chase. They lost half their side for 63, with Khushdil Shah’s 32 only delaying the inevitable.

Shaheen Shah Afridi yet again led from the front for the Qalandars, claiming 3-30. Hafeez completed a brilliant all-round match with 2-23, while Zaman Khan carried his excellent form in the final, registering figures of 2-26.

PSL 2022: Team of the tournament

Lahore Qalandars clinched their maiden PSL 2022 title on the back of some fabulous performances throughout the event. Unsurprisingly, players from the franchise feature prominently in the team of the tournament.

Here's a look at the PSL 2022 team of the tournament:

#1 Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars)

Fakhar Zaman was the leading runscorer in PSL 2022. He hammered 588 runs in 13 games at an average of 45.23 and a strike rate of 152.72.

The left-hander registered one century and seven fifties in the tournament. His highest score of 106 off 60 deliveries came against Karachi Kings. The blazing knock featured 12 fours and four sixes.

#2 Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans)

The ever-prolific Mohammad Rizwan was the second-highest run-getter in the latest edition of the PSL. He smashed 546 runs in 12 games at an average of 68.25 and a strike rate of 126.68.

The right-hander scored seven fifties in PSL 2022, but failed to convert any of those innings into hundreds. Rizwan’s best of 83* off 54 delivieries came against Quetta Gladiators in his team's thumping 117-run win.

Rizwan would partner Zaman in this hypoethetical XI, and keep wickets as well.

#3 Jason Roy (Quetta Gladiators)

England’s dashing opener Jason Roy played only six games for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022. However, he was in terrific form, clobbering 303 runs at a strike rate of 170.22 and an average of 50.50.

Roy struck one hundred and two fifties in the tournament. He registered the highest individual score of PSL 2022, whacking 116 off 57 deliveries as Gladiators made a mockery of a 205-run target against Lahore Qalandars.

#4 Alex Hales (Islamabad United)

Another Englishman, Alex Hales, also displayed terrific form in PSL 2022. In nine games for Islamabad United, he hammered 355 runs, averaging 44.37 with a strike rate of 147.30.

Hales crossed the half-century mark thrice, with his best of 82* coming against Peshawar Zalmi. The 33-year-old struck 13 fours and a six as Islamabad United cantered to a nine-wicket victory in a chase of 169.

#5 Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars)

Multan Sultans’ Tim David was a strong contender for the No.5 slot in this hypothetical XI, as he played some brutal knocks. However, Mohammad Hafeez gets the nod for his key contributions, including in the all-important final.

The veteran all-rounder contributed 323 runs in 13 games, chipping in with key knocks. Hafeez also contributed with the ball, claiming six wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. Two of those scalps came in the final against Multan Sultans.

#6 Harry Brook (Lahore Qalandars)

Peshawar Zalmi’s Shoaib Malik, who scored over 400 runs this season, was a worthy contender for the No.6 slot in this hypothetical XI. However, Harry Brook played key knocks that changed the course of games.

The Yorkshire-born batter blasted 264 runs in ten games at a strike rate of 171.42. Brook scored a sensational 102* off only 49 deliveries against Islamabad United, a knock that included ten fours and five sixes. He also played a defining cameo in the final.

#7 Shadab Khan (Islamabad United)

Shadab Khan had a wonderful campaign with both both and ball. He was the second-leading wicket-taker in PSL 2022, claiming 19 wickets in nine games at an average of 10.89 and an economy rate of 6.46.

His best of 5-28 came in an impressive 43-run win against Quetta Gladiators. With the bat, Khan contributed 268 runs at a strike rate of 162.42, including a best of 91.

#8 Khushdil Shah (Multan Sultans)

Left-arm spinner Khushdil Shah shone with 16 scalps from 12 games at an average of 13.93 and an economy rate of 6.89. His best figures in the tournament came against Islamabad United, where he picked up 4 -35.

Shah also contributed with the bat lower down the order, scoring 153 runs at a strike rate of 182.14.

#9 Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)

Shaheen Shah Afridi led from the front for Lahore Qalandars. It was fitting that he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, picking up 20 wickets in 13 games at an average of 19.70 and a strike rate of 15.6.

While he was consistent throughout the competition, his best figures came in the final. He claimed 3-30, dismissing Tim David, David Willey and Rumman Raees. Afridi would also captain this hypothetical XI.

#10 Zaman Khan (Lahore Qalandars)

Young pacer Zaman Khan also had an excellent PSL 2022 campaign. He claimed 18 wickets in 13 games at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 15.6.

He kept picking up crucial scalps throughout the tournament, dismissing Rilee Rossouw and Asif Afridi in the final. Zaman’s best of 4-16 came against Karachi Kings, albeit in a 22-run defeat.

#11 Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans)

Multan Sultans pacer Shahnawaz Dahani had an impressive campaign this season. He claimed 17 wickets in 11 games at an average of 19.76 and a strike rate of 12.7.

Dahani’s best of 3-19 came against Lahore Qalandars in the Qualifier. He proved expensive against the same team in the final, though, conceding 34 runs in his three overs even though he picked up a wicket.

PSL 2022 XI

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Zaman Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani.

