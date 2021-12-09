Shahid Afridi traded to Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 2022 - Reports

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has reportedly moved to the Quetta Gladiators team ahead of the 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Cricket Pakistan reported earlier today that the Multan Sultans have agreed to a trade deal with the Quetta Gladiators. The Multan-based franchise has traded its seasoned pro Shahid Afridi and England batter James Vince to the Gladiators for the 2022 season.

Courtesy of the trade, the Multan Sultans will now have extra picks at the upcoming PSL 2022 Draft.

Cricket Pakistan @cricketpakcompk



Read more:



#PSL7 Defending champions Multan Sultans have traded two players Shahid Afridi and James Vince to Quetta Gladiators for HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season sevenRead more: bit.ly/3lNGA2h Defending champions Multan Sultans have traded two players Shahid Afridi and James Vince to Quetta Gladiators for HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season sevenRead more: bit.ly/3lNGA2h#PSL7 https://t.co/j207AS5WNv

The Multan Sultans won the previous PSL season. However, Shahid Afridi and James Vince were not part of the squad that played in the second leg of the competition.

They played during the first leg, where Afridi scored three runs and picked up two wickets, while Vince aggregated 174 runs in five matches.

Multan Sultans owner was keen to retain Shahid Afridi for PSL 2022: Reports

Shahid Afridi is a former Pakistan cricket captain

The report by Cricket Pakistan further claims that the Multan Sultans team owners were looking forward to retaining Shahid Afridi for the next PSL season. However, the player himself had expressed his desire to play his last PSL for the Quetta Gladiators, and now his wish has been granted.

Quetta Gladiators finished last in the previous season, registering only two wins from 10 matches. The Quetta-based franchise will be keen to perform better in the 2022 season.

All six franchises in the Pakistan Super League will have to announce their lists of retained and released players soon. The player retention deadline is tomorrow, with the transfer window also closing on the same day.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see which players will continue playing for their PSL 2021 franchise in 2022 as well. A maximum of eight players can be retained by each team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee