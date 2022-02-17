"Surprised" - Wasim Akram reacts after video of animated chat with Babar Azam during PSL 2022 goes viral 

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was left surprised after facing criticism on social media over a video in which he is seen having an animated chat with Babar Azam.

Several Pakistan fans hit out at the legend after a clip from a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore went viral. In the video, Akram, president of Karachi Kings, is seen interacting with franchise skipper Babar near the boundary rope.

Issuing a clarification, Akram took to his official Twitter account and claimed that it was a routine discussion and nothing else. He wrote:

"Hello! Surprised to see reactions to my talking to Babar at the boundary last night. What I was saying was ‘why our bowlers are not bowling yorkers or slower ones offside off’.nothing else.”

In the same tweet, he also wrote about Babar:

“Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best. And what he wants for dinner.”

Karachi Kings went down against the Multan Sultans in their PSL 2022 encounter in Lahore on Wednesday. Batting first, Karachi posted a challenging 174 for 6 as Joe Clarke top-scored with 40, while Imad Wasim smashed an unbeaten 32 off 16.

In response, Multan chased down the target with seven wickets and three balls to spare. The chasing side needed 29 to win from the last two overs. Chris Jordan was hammered for 20 runs in the penultimate over as Khushdil Shah smashed two sixes and a four.

Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan was named man of the match for his 56-ball 76.

Babar Azam laments lack of execution as Karachi’s losing streak continues

Speaking after Karachi’s eighth loss in as many matches in PSL 2022, Babar stated that the franchise have not executed their plans well.

He said in this regard:

“We've played well in the last two matches, unable to cross the line in the end. We haven't executed our plans and our fielding has been poor. We have been making mistakes, hopefully we perform better in the coming matches. Execution is the key.”

Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators in their last two league matches of PSL 2022 on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Edited by Samya Majumdar