PSL 2019: Full list of cricketers in the Player Draft

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 23 // 12 Nov 2018, 23:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AB de Villiers and Steven Smith will be up for grabs in the Platinum category

The Player Draft for the 2019 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place on November 20 in Islamabad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a list of players under various categories who will be available for selection.

The board has also restricted each franchise to retain up to a maximum of ten players from their previous squad and have a deadline of November 13 for submitting the same. The remaining players will go back in the draft pool.

Every squad can comprise a maximum of 16 players. Based on the rankings from last season, this is the order in which the teams make their first picks - Lahore Qalandars, TBD, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

Here is a complete list of players available in the 2019 PSL draft.

Platinum Category (Foreign): AB de Villiers, Steven Smith, Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Imran Tahir, Mitchell McClenaghan, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan and Colin Ingram

Gold Category (Foreign): Michael Klinger, Harry Gurney, Marlon Samuels, Alzarri Joseph, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Morne Van Wyk, Sundar Raza, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Shahzad, Devendra Bishoo, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone, John Hastings, Samit Patel, Sean Williams, Chadwick Walton, Phil Salt, Phil Mustard, Ben Laughlin, Anton Devcich, Steven Finn, Veerasammy Permaul, Jamie Porter, Andre Mccarthy, Jamie Overton, James Franklin, Kevin O’Brien, Obed Mccoy, Lewis Gregory, Niroshan Dickwella, Danny Briggs, Denesh Ramdin, Lakshan Sandakan, Andre Fletcher, Asghar Afghan, James Vince, Jack Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Miguel Cummins, Krishmar Santokie, Marchant De Lange, Fawad Ahmed, Graeme Cremer, Jake Ball, Ronsford Beaton, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Brendan Taylor, Dais Ahmad, Keemo Paul, Upul Tharanga, Cameron Delport, Ben Dunk, Sabbir Rahaman, Chris Green, Akila Dananjaya, Jordan Clark, Ali Khan, Ravi Bopara, Ariful Haole, Rizwan Cheema, Benny Howell,, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Oshane Thomas, Zakir Hassan, Tatenda Taibu, Matt Parkinson, David Wiese, Jerome Taylor, George Dockrell, Irfan Karim, Ross Whiteley, Hardus Viljoen, Khary Pierre, Sam Hain, Jade Dernbach, Wayne Madsen, Kyle Abbott, Shane Dowrich, Adam Lyth and Johnson Charles

Gold Category (Local): Hussain Talat, Anwar Ali, Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Asghar, Imran Khan Sr, Khurram Manzoor, Harris Sohail, Salman Butt, Mukhtar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Azhar Ali, Zulfiqar Babar, Bilal Asif, Sami Aslam, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohail Khan, Imran Farhat, Umer Gul, Aamir Yamin, Fawad Alam, Shan Masood, Bilawal Bhatti, Imam Ul Haq, Asad Shafiq, Shaheen Afridi, Abdul Rallaq, Rahat Ali, Ahmad Shahzad, Umar Amin and Aizaz Cheema

Diamond Players (Foreign): Ian Bell, Mohammad Nabi, Craig Overton, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Joe Denly, Solomon Mire, Daniel Christian, Paul Stirling, Lasith Malinga, Kemar Roach, Luke Wright, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Alex Hales, Wayne Parnell, Tymal Mills, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Darren Sammy, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Smith, Shimron Hetmeyer, Samuel Badree, Sam Billings, Ben Cutting, Mark Wood, Rilee Rossouw and Tim Bresnan

Diamond Players (Local): Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Usman Shinwari, Sohail Tanvir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Yasir Shah