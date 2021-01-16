Puducherry record highest successful run-chase in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history

Puducherry cricket team made history in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as they pulled off the highest successful run-chase in the tournament's history by successfully reaching 227 against Andhra Pradesh. This run-chase was also the best one in a domestic T20 match played in India.

Guest players Sheldon Jackson and Paras Dogra were the heroes of the Puducherry cricket team. Former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Jackson scored a 50-ball 106, and former Kings XI Punjab star Paras smacked an 18-ball 51 to guide the Puducherry cricket team to a memorable victory in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

This match between Puducherry and Andhra happened at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Five years ago, England had chased down 230 runs on this ground during an ICC T20 World Cup fixture versus South Africa. England's victory remains the highest successful run-chase in a T20 game in India.

Highest targets successfully chased in #SyedMushtaqAliT20:



227 - PONDICHERRY vs Andhra, Today

213 - Kerala vs Delhi, Today



Most sixes in a #SyedMushtaqAliT20 match:



29 sixes - Pondicherry (14) & Andhra (15), Today

28 sixes - Delhi (12) & Kerala (16), Today#CAPvAP #DELvKER — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 15, 2021

The Kerala cricket team had defeated Delhi earlier today by chasing a 213-run target at the Wankhede Stadium. Robin Uthappa's 95-run knock helped Kerala record the biggest run-chase in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history. However, that record did not last even 24 hours.

Puducherry opened their account in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 with this win

Even Pankaj Singh is a part of the Puducherry cricket team in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

The Puducherry cricket team have three guest players in their squad: Pankaj Singh, Sheldon Jackson, and Paras Dogra. Unfortunately, they could not win their first two matches in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

However, with this epic run-chase in Mumbai, they have climbed up to the fourth position in the Elite Group E standings. Haryana, Kerala, and Delhi are still above Puducherry, while hosts Mumbai and Andhra occupy the last two places with no points to their name.