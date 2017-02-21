Virat Kohli signs deal with global sportswear brand

The partnership between Kohli and PUMA is a landmark eight-years-long association.

21 Feb 2017

Kohli joins an expanding list of influential sportsmen who have partnered with the brand

PUMA – The Global Sportswear brand, today announced the signing of Indian cricket captain and sports icon, Virat Kohli as their global brand ambassador. Kohli, who is among the best ever Indian cricketers, joins the global sports brand’s growing portfolio of world-renowned athletes.

The partnership between Kohli and PUMA is a landmark eight-years-long association, which will see PUMA and Kohli work towards transforming the sports and fitness ecosystem in India.

As part of this exclusive association, Virat will work closely with PUMA in developing a line which will include cricket, fitness and sports style. The merchandise will include footwear, apparel, and accessories. The collection will carve a niche for itself with Kohli’s signature style amalgamated with his fashion sensibilities targeted to the Indian youth. This range would be launched in the autumn winter season this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India said, “It gives us immense pleasure and pride in announcing this association with the country’s favorite youth icon & world class athlete – Virat Kohli. Virat has been credited with reshaping the role of a sportsman today; emphasizing the importance of fitness across all sports thus endorsing the ethos of the brand.

“Kohli is a world class athlete who exudes a magnetic personality and effortless style. He inspires those around him, is an excellent role model and will bring great value to PUMA in the years ahead.”

Commenting on his collaboration with PUMA, Kohli said, “I am privileged to be part of a great list of athletes PUMA has. Not just today’s icon like Usain Bolt but also the brand's rich history with Maradona, Pele, Theirry Henry. I am impressed by the way PUMA has gained popularity and market leadership in India in a very short period of time. Both PUMA and I are committed to a long-term partnership.”

PUMA has a long history of working with inspiring sports icons, and Kohli joins an expanding list of influential sportsmen who have partnered with the brand. Past collaborations have included Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, Thierry Henry, Antoine Griezmann, Cesc Fàbregas, Olivier Giroud among other starlets from the sporting community.

The brand has also garnered an impressive list of pop culture icons like Rihanna, Rapper Meek Mill, and The Weeknd among other notable names.