Punjab-Delhi Ranji Trophy game halted due to Shubman Gill's heated exchange with umpire

Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020

Shubman Gill abused the umpire after he was given out and argued with him until the decision was reversed.

Shubman Gill was involved in a heated exchange with the umpire after he was given out and argued until the decision was overturned. This did not go down well as the Delhi players questioned the umpire for changing his decision.

On receiving no clear explanation for the reversal of the decision, the Delhi players refused to bowl and the game was halted for 10 minutes. Gill refused to walk off as he was extremely sure that he had not edged the ball to the keeper.

"The straight umpire (Mohammed Rafi) had adjudged Shubman caught behind and the batsman then walked up to the umpire and was seen having an argument asking him to reverse his decision. The straight umpire then consulted the square-leg umpire (Paschim Pathak) and reversed his decision," Delhi team manager Vivek Khurana told PTI.

Sportsman spirit was at its very low but Khurana maintained that walking off the field was never an option that the Delhi team thought of. DDCA Secretary also came in support of the team and defended their appeal.

"Our skipper (Nitish) Rana just asked the umpires as to why they overturned the initial decision. We never walked out. The match referee (Ranganathan) came in and play resumed as usual," Khurana added.

DDCA general secretary Vinod Tihara said, "The match was halted for seven to eight minutes. There was nothing untoward. Our boys felt that Gill was out and that's why they asked the umpires why the decision was reversed."