Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Qatar Cricket Association is all set to host a five-match T20I series against Saudi Arabia, scheduled to start on Friday, July 18, and conclude on Wednesday, July 23. West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, will host all five games.

The two sides last met during the Gulf T20I Championship, and Saudi Arabia emerged victorious by nine wickets. Usman Khalid played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 75 off 48 deliveries. He was also named the Player of the Match for his valuable contribution.

Despite Saudi Arabia’s recent victory, Qatar hold the upper hand in their overall head-to-head record, with a 5-4 advantage. Currently, Qatar are ranked 30th in the ICC Men’s T20I standings with a rating of 111, while Saudi Arabia closely trail them in 32nd place with a rating of 110.

This series presents a significant opportunity for both teams, particularly Qatar, as they look to fine-tune their squads in preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, scheduled for October.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, July 18

1st T20I - Qatar vs Saudi Arabia, 9pm

Saturday, July 19

2nd T20I - Qatar vs Saudi Arabia, 9pm

Monday, July 21

3rd T20I - Qatar vs Saudi Arabia, 9pm

Tuesday, July 22

4th T20I - Qatar vs Saudi Arabia, 9pm

Wednesday, July 23

5th T20I - Qatar vs Saudi Arabia, 9pm

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, for the fans in India the access to the live streaming of the Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I Series 2025 shall not be available.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I Series 2025: Full Squads

Qatar

Jassim Khan, Mohammad Abrar, Mohammed Irshad, Muhammad Ikramullah Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sandun Withanage, Rifayi Theruvath, Shahzaib Jamil, Arumugaganesh Nagarajan, Bipin Kumar, Bukhar Illikal, Md Foysal, Mirza Mohammed Baig, Muhammad Jabir.

Saudi Arabia

Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Faisal Khan, Faizan Tahir, Rayyan Khan, Hisham Shaikh, Usman Khalid, Usman Najeeb, Waji Ul Hassan, Abdul Manan Ali, Nawazish Akhtar, Ghayour Ahmad, Imtiaz Khan, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Zain Ul Abidin.

