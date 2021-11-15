Qatar Women vs Nepal Women 1st T20I: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Nepal Women are set to tour Qatar for a bilateral T20I series, starting from November 16. The series consists of three matches to be played on consecutive days from November 16-18 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

The 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier kicks off on November 22. The Nepal Women’s Cricket team will be taking part in the Qualifiers and the bilateral series against Qatar Women will be a good preparation for them ahead of the Qualifiers.

Rubina Chhetry has been handed the responsibility of leading the Nepalese side. They have some exciting players in Indu Barma, Apsari Begam and Sarita Magar who will be eager to kick off the series on a positive note.

The Qatar Women’s cricket team, meanwhile, was granted T20I status by the ICC in April 2018. Qatar played their first-ever T20I against Oman Women on January 17, 2020. They have played four T20Is so far, managing to win only one.

The upcoming home series against Nepal provides a good opportunity for their players to showcase their talent. Aysha will be leading the side in the T20I series. Qatar Women will be hoping to put their best foot forward and make a winning start to their campaign.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Women Match Details:

Match: Qatar Women vs Nepal Women, 1st T20I, Nepal Women tour of Qatar Women 2021-22

Date and Time: November 16th 2021, Tuesday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Qatar Women vs Nepal Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The batters can play their strokes freely once set. The spinners will play a major role as the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Tuesday. The temperature will hover between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Women Probable XIs

Qatar Women

Probable XI

Aysha (c), Sneha Chandnani, Saachi Dhadwal, Hiral Agarwal, Khadija Imtiaz, Trupti Kale, Aleena Khan, Aisha Rahman (wk), Kerry Pounsett, Reeva Shah, Angeline Mare

Nepal Women

Probable XI

Rubina Chhetry (c), Indu Barma, Apsari Begam, Karuna Bhandari, Dolly Bhatta, Kabita Kunwar, Sarita Magar, Sita Magar, Sangita Rai, Kajal Shrestha (wk), Shabnam Rai

Qatar Women vs Nepal Women Match Prediction

The first game of the three-match T20I series will be played on Tuesday. Both sides have promising players who will be eager to grab any opportunity that comes their way.

Nepal look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Nepal Women to win this encounter

