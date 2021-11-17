Qatar Women vs Nepal Women 2nd T20I: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Qatar Women will host Nepal Women in the second of the three-match T20I series at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.

The first T20I went the visitor's Nepal's way as they thumped hosts Qatar in an impeccable fashion on Tuesday.

Batting first, Nepal Women posted a healthy score of 146/4 on the board. Indu Barma top-scored with a 47-ball 55 while Sita Rana Magar also contributed with an important 39-run knock. Sarita Magar's 21 run-knock at the end eventually took them past the 140-mark.

The target proved to be way too much for Qatar Women to get as they collapsed and failed to get anywhere close. In a poor batting display, Qatar Women were skittled out for just 27 runs.

None of their batters could even cross double figures as Nepal Women made quick work of their defense. Rubina Chettry picked up three wickets, to emerge as the stand-out bowler for Nepal. Sita Rana Magar and Kabita Kunwar also chipped in with a couple of wickets each. Nepal Women won by a massive margin of 119 runs to take a 1-0 lead.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Women Match Details

Match: Qatar Women vs Nepal Women, 2nd T20I, Nepal Women tour of Qatar Women 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 17 2021, Wednesday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Pitch Report

The wicket is good to bat on. The batters can score freely once they get themselves well set. It is a sporting pitch as there is assistance for bowlers as well.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Women Weather Forecast

The skies will be clear throughout the course of the match. The temperature will range between 29 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Women Probable 11s

Qatar Women

Qatar Women did not have a good outing in the last match with both bat and ball. They will need to pick themselves up in this match.

Probable 11: Aysha (c), Kerry Pounsett, Saachi Dhadwal, Rizpha Bano Emanuel (wk), Aleena Khan, Hiral Agarwal, Khadija Imtiaz, Angeline Mare, Sabeeja Panayan, Shahreennawab, Aisha Rahman.

Nepal Women

Nepal Women were clinical with both bat and ball in the first match. They put up an all-round display with the ball. They might still look to do better with the bat and register milestones.

Probable 11: Rubina Chhetry (c), Indu Barma, Apsari Begam, Karuna Bhandari, Saraswati Kumari, Kabita Kunwar, Sarita Magar, Sita Magar, Sangita Rai, Kajal Shrestha (wk), Kabita Joshi.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Match Prediction

Nepal Women made the perfect start to their preparations for the 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier later in November. It was an almost perfect game for them. There is some room for improvement with the batting.

On the other hand, Qatar Women will need to put a heavy loss behind quickly and bounce back if they want to keep the series alive. They struggled with the bat and will need to come together as a unit on Wednesday.

Nepal Women appear to be the stronger side after the first game. Therefore, they start as favorites to win this match. Nepal Women will want to carry forward the momentum and seal the series with a win in this match.

Prediction: Nepal Women to win this match.

