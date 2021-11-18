Qatar Women vs Nepal Women 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Qatar Women will play Nepal Women in the third and final T20I of their series at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday.

Nepal sealed the series with a 61-run win in the second match. They put up 129-6 batting first. Captain Rubina Chhetry top-scored with a 48-ball 50. Kabita Kunwar (31) and Apsari Begam (23*) also made vital contributions to the total.

It was an improved bowling performance from Qatar compared to the one they put up in their first game. Angeline Mare was the pick of their bowlers with two wickets. Aleena Khan, Sabeeja Panyan and Saachi Dhadwal chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Qatar, in response, were bowled out for just 68, though. Captain Aysha scored the most runs for them with 24. Saraswati Kumari starred with the ball for Nepal, picking up four wickets. The rest of the bowlers chipped in as well. Nepal will look to make a clean sweep of the series.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Women Match Details

Match: Qatar Women vs Nepal Women, 3rd T20I, Nepal Women tour of Qatar Women 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 18, 2021, Thursday; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Pitch Report

It is a balanced wicket with equal assistance for both batters and bowlers. Qatar have failed to chase in both their matches so far. Therefore, batting first and putting the runs on the board should be an ideal choice once again, especially for Nepal.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Women Weather Forecast

The weather should be clear for the entirety of the match. There is no rain predicted. The temperature could vary between 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Women Probable XIs

Qatar Women: Aysha (c), Kerry Pounsett, Saachi Dhadwal, Rizpha Bano Emanuel (wk), Aleena Khan, Hiral Agarwal, Khadija Imtiaz, Angeline Mare, Sabeeja Panayan, Shahreennawab, Trupti Kale.

Nepal Women: Rubina Chhetry (c), Jyoti Pandey, Apsari Begam, Sabnam Rai, Saraswati Kumari, Kabita Kunwar, Sarita Magar, Dolly Bhatta, Sangita Rai, Kajal Shrestha (wk), Kabita Joshi.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Match Prediction

Nepal started the series brightly, winning the first game. After winning the series, they will look to complete a whitewash. Their bowling has been top-notch in both games.

Qatar, meanwhile, failed to learn from their mistakes in the first match. They need to improve their batting if they want to win this game. With the series lost, they now have only pride to play for. Considering how the series has panned out for them so far, another Nepal win is on the cards.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Nepal Women to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Nepal Women to clean sweep the series? Yes No 0 votes so far