Quadrangular series 2018: Injury scare for Ishan Kishan

Aadya Sharma 29 Aug 2018

India B's wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan walked out of the field after injuring his left hand while batting against Australia A in the Quadrangular series final.

The incident took place in the seventh over of India B's innings.

Opening with Mayank Agarwal at the Chinnaswamy stadium, in pursuit of a 226-run target, Kishan was the victim of a Billy Stanlake delivery that pinged off the surface and jammed his finger.

The 20-year-old looked in trouble straight away, and walked away from the pitch, flinging his bat away and attending to his injured hand, even as the support staff rushed to the field.

The medical staff applied spray on his hand, but a grimacing Kishan refused to bat further and walked out of the field.

Kishan, born in Patna, is playing under Manish Pandey for the India B team, coached by Rahul Dravid. He was batting on 13 off 15 balls when the incident took place.

The stumper played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL this year - where he had also been a victim of a freak injury on the field during a game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. A throw from Hardik Pandya in the deep sprung off one of the practice pitches and hit him on his face, leaving him with a swollen eye.

The India B bundled out the Travis Head-led Australia A side to 225 in the finals, with D'Arcy Short top-scoring for the hosts with 72 at the top of the order. Shreyas Gopal was the most successful bowler for India, picking up 3 wickets for 50 runs.