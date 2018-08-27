Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Quadrangular series 2018: Wildermuth's last-ball six seals it for Australia A

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.04K   //    27 Aug 2018, 17:30 IST

Usman Khawaj
Usman Khawaja's century overshadowed Manish Pandey's effort

A thrilling last-ball six by Jack Wildermuth thrust Australia A to a sensational win over India B in their Quadrangular series game at Bengaluru, helping his side reach the finals. With five needed off the last ball, Wildermuth managed to clear the ropes off Prasidh Krishna to chase down the target, revised to 247 in 40 overs after rain halted play in the middle.

The platform for the chase was laid by Usman Khawaja, who helped himself to his 10th List A century, eclipsing Manish Pandey's 109-ball 117.

Batting first, the Indian B side were given a solid start by Mayank Agarwal and Ishan Kishan, before Michael Neser struck and dismissed Mayank in the 13th over, picking the first of his three wickets. The rest of the batsmen batted around Pandey, who scored his seventh List-A century and took the total to 276 at the Alur Cricket Grounds.

Useful contributions from Deepak Hooda and cameos from Jalaj Saxena and Shreyas Gopal helped the side reach a competitive total.

In response, the combination of Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja started off steadily, before a testing spell from all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, included in the place of Jayant Yadav, threatened to derail the chase. Kulwant Khejroliya quickly accounted for Peter Handscomb, and at 95-3, India B must have fancied their chances of getting back into the game.

Khawaja stayed like a rock at one end, even as Marnus Labuschagne fell to leggie Shreyas Gopal and Deepak Hooda's off-spin got the better of Ashton Agar. The Australians had stumbled to 155-5 inside 30 overs, before Jack Wildermuth entered.

With Khawaja holding fort on one side, Wildermuth motored his side towards the chase, even as a rain-break recalibrated the equations and revised the score to 247 in 40 overs. With more than 30 runs required off the last three overs, Wildermuth and Khawaja upped the ante, ending with a 93-run partnership in just over 11 overs.

The win helped the Australian A side edge past their South African counterparts and will face India B in the finals at the Chinnaswamy on August 29.

Topics you might be interested in:
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018 Usman Khawaja
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Krunal Pandya's World Cup dream, Kieron Pollard's CPL...
RELATED STORY
Jalaj Saxena replaces injured Jayant Yadav in...
RELATED STORY
Quadrangular series: Comeback man Ambati Rayudu stars for...
RELATED STORY
Quadrangular series 2018: Travis Head, spinners eclipse...
RELATED STORY
Ashton Agar aiming to be Australia's Moeen Ali
RELATED STORY
Quadrangular series 2018: Five-star Dane Paterson sinks...
RELATED STORY
Peter Handscomb eager to emulate Ajinkya Rahane's...
RELATED STORY
Australia-Pakistan Test series to take place in October,...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Shankar injured; ruled out of upcoming Quadrangular...
RELATED STORY
4 times when India came from behind to win a Test series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Match 7 | Thu, 23 Aug
AUA 151/10 (31.4 ov)
IND-A 152/5 (38.3 ov)
India A win by 5 wickets
AUA VS IND-A live score
Match 8 | Thu, 23 Aug
RSA-A 231/10 (47.3 ov)
INB 214/5 (40.3 ov)
India B win by 30 runs (DLS Method)
RSA-A VS INB live score
Match 9 | Sat, 25 Aug
AUA 322/5 (50.0 ov)
RSA-A 290/10 (48.4 ov)
Australia A win by 32 runs
AUA VS RSA-A live score
Match 10 | Sat, 25 Aug
IND-A 217/10 (49.0 ov)
INB 218/3 (41.1 ov)
India B win by 7 wickets
IND-A VS INB live score
Match 11 | Today
IND-A 157/10 (37.3 ov)
RSA-A 159/6 (37.4 ov)
South Africa A win by 4 wickets
IND-A VS RSA-A live score
Match 12 | Today
INB 276/6 (50.0 ov)
AUA 248/5 (40.0 ov)
Australia A win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
INB VS AUA live score
Final | Wed, 29 Aug, 03:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
3rd Place Play-Off | Wed, 29 Aug, 03:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us