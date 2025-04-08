Quadrangular T20I Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Hong Kong, China, is set to host a four-nation T20I series between April 9 and April 13. In addition to the hosts, the other teams to compete in the Quadrangular T20I Series in Hong Kong, China 2025, are fellow Asian Associate countries, namely Nepal, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Each of the four competing teams will face each other once in a six-match round-robin stage upfront, with Nepal’s match against Qatar constituting the opening fixture of the quadrangular series. While the top two teams on the points table at the end of the opening round will qualify for the final, the third and fourth-ranked teams will play each other in a third-placed playoff, mere hours before the title clash.

With only April 11 as the rest day, the other four match days from April 9 to April 13 are scheduled as double-headers. The Mission Road Ground will host all matches in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

Nepal will start the quadrangular series as the highest-ranked team among the four sides, considering they are currently ranked No. 17 on the ICC T20I standings. Hosts Hong Kong occupy the 23rd spot, and they are followed by Kuwait at 24 and Qatar at number 28.

On that note, let’s look at the schedule, squads, match timings, and other details regarding the Quadrangular T20I series in Hong Kong, China 2025:

Hong Kong, China Quadrangular T20I Series 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, April 9

Match 1: Nepal vs Qatar, 6:30 AM

Match 2: Hong Kong vs Kuwait, 11:00 AM

Thursday, April 10

Match 3: Kuwait vs Nepal, 6:30 AM

Match 4: Hong Kong vs Qatar, 11:00 AM

Saturday, April 12

Match 5: Kuwait vs Qatar, 6:30 AM

Match 6: Hong Kong vs Nepal, 11:00 AM

Sunday, April 13

Match 7: 3rd place play-off, 6:30 AM

Match 8: Final, 11:00 AM

Hong Kong, China Quadrangular T20I Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I Series will be live-streamed on YouTube and STYX Sports.

Hong Kong, China Quadrangular T20I Series 2025: Full squads

Hong Kong

Anshy Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Jamie Atkinson (wk), Jason Lui (wk), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan and Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Shahab Alam, Nandan Yadav, Rijan Dhakal and Gulshan Jha.

Qatar

Yet to be announced

Kuwait

Ahsan-ul-Haq, Ali Zaheer, Bilal Tahir, Mohammad Amin, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usman Patel (wk), Ilyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib and Shahrukh Quddus.

