Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021/22: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

Pakistan’s premier first-class competition Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is all set for another edition. Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab are the participating teams in the upcoming edition, which will start on October 20.

Each team will get a chance to play 10 games. The top two teams on the points table will play the grand finale. Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the combined defending champions after they played a tied encounter in the previous season’s final.

The winning team will get 16 points. If the match ends in a draw, the two sides will get five points each. If the game ends in a tie, both sides will be awarded nine points each. Also, there will be some bonus points depending on the sides’ domination.

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Multan Cricket Stadium, UBL Sports Complex, SBP Sports Complex and NBP Sports Complex will host the league phase matches. The Karachi National Stadium will host the grand finale.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22: Full Schedule & Match Timings (Timings in IST)

20-23 October

Balochistan v Sindh, 10:30 AM

Central Punjab v Southern Punjab, 10:30 AM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Northern, 10:30 AM

27-30 October

Balochistan v Southern Punjab, 10:30 AM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Sindh, 10:30 AM

Central Punjab v Northern, 10:30 AM

3-6 November

Balochistan v Central Punjab, 10:30 AM

Northern v Sindh, 10:30 AM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab, 10:30 AM

10-13 November

Balochistan v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10:30 AM

Central Punjab v Sindh, 10:30 AM

Northern v Southern Punjab, 10:30 AM

17-20 November

Northern v Balochistan, 10:30 AM

Southern Punjab v Sindh, 10:30 AM

Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10:30 AM

24-27 November

Sindh v Balochistan, 10:30 AM

Southern Punjab v Central Punjab, 10:30 AM

Northern v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10:30 AM

30 November - 3 December

Southern Punjab v Balochistan, 10:30 AM

Sindh v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10:30 AM

Northern v Central Punjab, 10:30 AM

6-9 December

Central Punjab v Balochistan, 10:30 AM

Sindh v Northern, 10:30 AM

Southern Punjab v KhyberPakhtunkhwa, 10:30 AM

12-15 December

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Balochistan, 10:30 AM

Sindh v Central Punjab, 10:30 AM

Southern Punjab v Northern, NBP Sports Complex, 10:30 AM

8-21 December

Balochistan v Northern, 10:30 AM

Sindh v Southern Punjab, 10:30 AM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab, 10:30 AM

25-29 December

Final, 10:30 AM

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 will be live-streamed on Pakistan Cricket's YouTube channel.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22: Squads

Balochistan

England v Pakistan - 3rd Royal London ODI

Imran Butt (c), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Bismillah Khan (wk), Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taj Wali, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah (Subject to Fitness)

Central Punjab

Somerset v Lancashire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Azhar Ali (c), Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Shehzad, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Junaid Ali (WK), Mohammad Saad, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Saad Nasim, Saif Badar, Waqas Maqsood and Zafar Gohar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Aamir Khan, Adil Amin, Ashfaq Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Khalid Usman, Musadiq Ahmed, Nabi Gul, Niaz Khan, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul and Tahir Khan.

Northern

Nauman Ali (c), Aamir Jamal, Aqib Liaqat, Ather Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Munir Riaz, Musa Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sarmad Bhatti, Umar Amin, Umar Waheed, Usman Khan Shinwari and Waqas Ahmed.

Sindh

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

Fawad Alam (c), Asad Shafiq, Ashiq Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasan (wk), Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Saad Khan, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan and Tabish Khan.

Southern Punjab

Also Read

New Zealand v Pakistan - T20: Game 3

Mohammad Abbas (c), Aamer Yamin, Ali Usman, Azam Khan (wk), Hassan Khan, Imran Rafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Junaid, Naved Yasin, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Siddiq (wk), Waqar Hussain (wk), Yousaf Babar, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee