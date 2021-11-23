Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 Match 16, Sindh vs Balochistan: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and match prediction

Sindh and Balochistan square off in the 16th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021/22. United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi will host this encounter.

Sindh sits in second position with 52 points to their name. They have played five games so far and all the matches ended in a draw. Sindh faced Southern Punjab in their last game.

Bowling first, Sindh bowlers did a good job of knocking over Southern Punjab for 310. In reply, the batters stepped up and declared their innings at 350/9 to seek a result.

The bowlers then picked up eight wickets in the second innings but couldn’t get a result as the match ended in a draw. They will be hoping to register their first win of the competition when they face Balochistan on Wednesday.

Balochistan, meanwhile, is placed in the fifth position in the points table with 49 points to their name. All five of their games have ended in draws and will be hoping to be at their best against Sindh.

They were part of a thrilling contest against Northern. Northern posted 244 on the board and the Balochistan side replied by scoring 211. Northern scored 259 in their second innings before declaring thereby putting a target of 293 on the board for Balochistan. The batters tried their level best but finished on 278/9, falling short by 15 runs from a famous victory. They also did well to avoid defeat.

Sindh vs Balochistan Match Details:

Match: Sindh vs Balochistan, Match 16, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021

Date and Time: November 24th 2021, Wednesday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi

Sindh vs Balochistan Pitch Report

The pitch at United Bank Limited Sports Complex is good for batting. The ball will come nicely onto the bat upfront but it will assist the spinners from both sides as the game progresses. The spinners will continue to play a major role at this venue.

Sindh vs Balochistan Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 18 and 30 degrees Celsius. We will get a full game as there is no chance of rain predicted over the next five days.

Sindh vs Balochistan Probable XIs

Sindh

Sohail Khan was brilliant with the ball for them as he picked up four wickets in the first innings. Saad Khan (90) and Ahsan Ali (70) contributed nicely as they got a first-innings lead. They will be hoping to be at their best and register their first win of the competition.

Probable XI

Khurram Manzoor, Ahsan Ali, Ammad Alam, Saad Khan, Asad Shafiq (c), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Hasan (wk), Sohail Khan, Tabish Khan, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar

Balochistan

Kashif Bhatti was brilliant in the first innings, picking up a fifer. Taj Wali bowled well and finished with a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Ayaz Tasawwar was good with the bat in the second innings, scoring 90 and they will be hoping to keep performing in the same way in their next outing.

Probable XI

Imran Butt (c), Azeem Ghumman, Abdul Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Bismillah Khan (wk), Kashif Bhatti, Jalat Khan, Gohar Faiz, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taj Wali

Sindh vs Balochistan Match Prediction

Both Sindh and Balochistan are yet to win a game in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021/22. Both sides have quality players on their side and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Sindh looks a well-balanced unit and expect them to register their first win of the competition.

Prediction: Sindh to win this encounter.

