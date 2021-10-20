Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 Match 3, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will take on Northern (NOR) on Wednesday in the third match of the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Central Punjab, were the joint winners of the previous edition of the competition. They topped the league stage of the 2020-21 season, winning five and losing one of their ten games. Meanwhile, Northern finished fifth in the 2020-21 edition of the competition.

Iftikhar Ahmed will lead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Northern will be captained by Nauman Ali. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are coming off a victorious National T20 campaign. Captain Ahmed led from the front in the final, taking 3 for 5 and cracking an unbeaten 19-ball 45 to help his team beat Central Punjab.

However, they will miss the services of Kamran Ghulam, who scored 1249 runs in the last edition of the tournament. But Sajid Khan, who took 67 wickets for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last year’s edition, is playing the 2021-22 edition of the competition.

Meanwhile, Northern will look to improve on their last year’s standing, where they came second from bottom. They will miss their last year’s two highest run-getters - Hammad Azam and Mohammad Nawaz, though. But Nauman, who picked up 61 wickets in the last year’s edition, is back to lead NOR in the 2021-22 edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Match Details

Fixture: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern, Match 3, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Date & Time: October 20, 10.30 AM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium should be good for batting initially, but could aid spinners the later when there is wear and tear.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Weather Forecast

It is going to be bright and sunny on the first three days of the match, but rain is expected on the fourth day.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Probable XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a strong spin department led by captain Iftikhar Ahmed. His all-round skills and captaincy could be key to inspire his team to glory.

Probable XI: Iftikhar Ahmed (captain), Sajid Khan, Imran Khan, Khalid Usman, Israrullah, Asif Afridi, Rehan Afridi (keeper), Sameen Gul, Niaz Khan, Musadiq Ahmed, Aamir Khan.

Northern

Northern has a good mix of players, but choosing the right balance in their playing XI will be the key. Captain Nauman Ali’s spin bowling will likely be crucial for the side.

Probable XI: Nauman Ali (captain), Rohail Nazir (keeper), Usman Khan Shinwari, Munir Riaz, Umar Amin, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Hurraira, Mohammad Musa Khan, Aaqib Liaquat, Nasir Nawaz, Faizan Riaz.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Match Prediction

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start as the favourites against Northern. They are the defending champions, and should have it easy against Northern.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Live streaming

Also Read

TV: NA.

Live-stream: Pakistan Cricket's Youtube Channel.

Edited by Bhargav