Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 Match 8, Northern vs Sindh: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the eighth match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021, Northern and Sindh will square off at Multan Cricket Stadium from November 3-6.

Northern have drawn both matches they have played in the tournament. Faizan Riaz, the middle order batter, has been exceptional with the willow for Northern and he is leading the run charts for his side.

They already have two 450-plus totals in the tournament and would be eager to put up a big score when they take on Sindh in their next match. Muhammad Musa and Usman Shinwari are the bowlers to watch out for from their side.

However, Sindh somehow drew their first two encounters and would be expecting to put up a better showing against Northern. Sindh's batters and bowlers looked under pressure throughout both games and would love to bounce back in the upcoming encounter.

Northern vs Sindh Match Details

Match: Northern vs Sindh, Match 8

Date and Time: November 3-6, 2021, 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

Northern vs Sindh Weather Report

The temperature will go as high as 29 degree Celsius during the afternoon time and we can expect clear skies during all four days of the game.

Northern vs Sindh Pitch Report

The 22-yard track laid in Multan is quite flat, lending batters a lot of support. We can expect scores of above 500 in the first innings and it’s very tough to produce a result on this belter of a surface.

Northern vs Sindh Probable XIs

Northern: Mohammad Huraira, Nasir Nawaz, Umar Amin, Faizan Riaz, Sarmad Bhatti, Mubasir Khan, Rohail Nazir, Nauman Ali, Usman Shinwari, Muhammad Musa, Munir Riaz

Sindh: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saad Khan, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Hasan, Anwar Ali, Ashiq Ali, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain

Northern vs Sindh Match Prediction

Northern bagged two comfortable victories in their last four meetings. The team has good batting and bowling depth and will give its all to produce a result over Sindh in this crucial encounter.

Northern vs Sindh TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: PCB YouTube channel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Northern to score 400+ runs in their first innings? Yes No 0 votes so far