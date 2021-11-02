Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 Match 9, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab: Probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the ninth match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab will square off at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad from November 3-6.

Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Israrullah have stolen the show for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far in the tournament. They have scored 269 and 250 runs respectively in the two games so far. With no assistance for the bowlers from the wicket, both games ended in a draw.

Southern Punjab have the tournament’s leading run-scorer Tayyab Tahir, who has 360 runs in his kitty. Punjab also have two draws in their tally and are in fourth position with 20 points in the table. They will need improved performances from their bowlers to seal a better spot in the points table going forward.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab, Match 9

Date and Time: November 3-6, 2021, 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Weather Report

There are zero chances of rain during all four days of the game. We can expect a full four-day game to happen without any interruption. With no heavy winds in the forecast, bowlers will struggle to find lateral movement.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Pitch Report

The wicket in Faisalabad is no different from other venues. Bowlers deserve a better surface but it’s a pure flat wicket where batters would love to score a lot of runs. It would be interesting to see how this contest fares on a new wicket.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Probable XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Sahibzada Farhan, Israrullah, Nabi Gul, Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Adil Amin, Rehan Afridi †, Khalid Usman, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul, Imran Khan, Mohammad Amir Khan

Southern Punjab: Zain Abbas, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Siddiq, Imran Rafiq, Naved Yasin, Ali Usman, Mohammad Imran, Zia-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ilyas, Azam Khan, Aamer Yamin

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Prediction

Khyber registered two big victories when they last met Southern Punjab. Though Southern Punjab would love to make it 2-1, Khyber have enough ammunition to either draw the game or make it 3-0.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: PCB YouTube channel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

